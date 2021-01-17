Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 10:50 PM: NATION: DEL51 LD FARMERS Farmer unions firm on R Day tractor march; SC hearing on Monday; Prepared for sit-in till May 2024, says BKU leader New Delhi: Agitating farmer unions on Sunday remained firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to discuss “alternatives” to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for January 19.

DEL54 LD VACCINE Over 2.24 lakh people get jabs in 2 days, 447 adverse events; Most states and UTs to hold COVID vaccination sessions 4 days a week New Delhi: Over 2.24 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India, and 447 adverse events, including three requiring hospitalisation, have been reported, the Centre said on Sunday.

BOM9 GJ-LD MODI PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting Gujarat's Kevadia, where the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel is located, to different regions of the country.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,144 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in a day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

MDS6 KA-FARMERS-LD SHAH Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah Bagalkote: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings.

DEL25 FARMERS-TOMAR Give up stubborn stand and come for clause by clause discussion on Jan 19: Tomar to protesting farmer unions New Delhi: Ahead of the tenth round of talks scheduled on January 19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday again urged the protesting farm leaders to give up their 'stubborn' stand on the new farm laws and come for a clause by clause discussion.

DEL23 FARMERS-LD SC-PANEL MEETING SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Jan 19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.By Laxmi Devi DEL52 CBI-3RDLD RAILWAYS CBI arrests senior railway official, 2 others in bribery case New Delhi: In its biggest bribe-trap case, the CBI arrested the chief administrative officer (construction) of the Northeast Frontier Railways on Sunday for allegedly receiving Rs one crore for granting favours in awarding lucrative contracts to a private company, officials said.

DEL13 CIC-CBI-MALLYA Cite rules under which look out circulars were issued against Mallya: CIC to CBI New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI to cite rules under which two different look out circulars were issued against Vijay Mallya, accused in loan default of Rs 9,000 crore, in October and November 2015.

DEL43 CONG-2NDLD VACCINE Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? Congress asks govt New Delhi: A day after India rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked whether the government plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor, and when.

DEL53 MIB-TANDAV Tandav controversy: I&B Ministry seeks explanation from Amazon Prime Video New Delhi: Taking cognizance of complaints that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in web series 'Tandav', the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue, sources said.

DEL14 DL-SCHOOLS-REOPENING Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students after pandemic-induced closure New Delhi: Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of educational institutes in March last year.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-FARMERS SC to hear pleas on farm laws after recusal of member from panel set up to resolve impasse New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

FOREIGN: FGN13 BIDEN-WH-LD INDIANS Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans in his administration, 17 at key WH positions Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming administration, a record for the small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of America's population.By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UK-INDIA-G7 Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit in June London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as he confirmed details on Sunday for the high-level meeting to be presided over by Britain in the coastal region of Cornwall between June 11 and 13. By Aditi Khanna PTI KJ