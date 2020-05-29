Highlights at 1700 hrs

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: Top stories DEL31 TRUMP-SINOINDIA-LD LADAKH No recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump over Ladakh row: Govt sources New Delhi: Top government sources on Friday virtually contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim of a conversation between him and Prime Minister Narenda Modi on India's ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

DEL49 VIRUS 2NDLD CASES India's coronavirus death toll overtakes that of China New Delhi: India's coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of China after it reported a total of 4,706 fatalities, while it overtook Turkey to become the ninth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases FGN41 UK-CHINA-LAW UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’ London: The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the country's citizenship unless China “steps back” from a new security law in the former British territory. By Aditi Khanna NATION DEL45 LOCKDOWN-SHAH-MODI HM Amit Shah meets PM; briefs on CMs views on lockdown New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

BOM11 CG-LD JOGI First Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies at 74 Raipur: Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and a mass leader who dominated the state's politics for long, died at a private hospital here on Friday, doctors said.

DEL65 UKD-TRADE-CHINA Indians to skip border trade with China through Lipulekh pass this year Pithoragarh: Local people have decided not to take part in border trade with China through Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand this year, citing the coronavirus threat.

DEL56 MIGRANTS-LEH-JHARKHAND Jharkhand facilitates return of its 60 workers from Ladakh by air; Gives hope to many stranded migrants Leh/New Delhi: Amid heartrending stories of migrants longing to return home, the Jharkhand government on Friday gave a ray of hope to many such stranded workers by facilitating return of 60 of its natives, stuck in the snow-clad fringes of the Himalayan mountains in Ladakh, by air, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by a state.By Asim Kamal DEL50 BJP-ANNIVERSARY Modi 2.0 fulfils BJP's core agenda in first year but COVID-19 throws new challenges New Delhi: The Modi government executed its ideological agenda at a vigorous pace in its first year in office in its second term but the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19 has presented the saffron dispensation with a massive challenge as the focus shifts to economy. By Kumar Rakesh DEL48 RTI-VIRUS-HEALTH COVID-19: RTI plea seeks to know amount spent on equipment purchase; Health Ministry refuses info New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has refused to share the amount of money spent on equipment purchase to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, stating that such data does not come under the definition of 'information' to be provided under the Right to Information Act.

DEL63 DL-VIRUS-LD DEATHS Delhi COVID-19 death count 398; record spike of 1,106 more cases takes tally to over 17,000 New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 398 with 82 fatalities that took place in the last one month being reported on Friday, as the city's total tally jumped to over 17,000, authorities said.

DEL59 CBI-LD TABLIGHI CBI starts preliminary enquiry into cash transactions and foreign donations of Tablighi Jamaat New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against the organisers of Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday.

DEL55 MIGRANTS-PLANE-QUARANTINE After jet plane home, migrants quarantined for two weeks in Bihar New Delhi: The flight covered the distance from Delhi to Patna in two hours but 10 migrants, excited about their first plane journey made possible by their employer, will have to wait two weeks to meet their families with authorities putting them in institutional quarantine.By Bunty Tyagi CAL5 BH-RJD-SHOWDOWN Bihar: Major showdown between RJD MLAs, cops at Rabri Devi's residence over attack on RJD worker Patna: RJD MLAs had a showdown with the police here on Friday when they were prevented from marching towards Gopalganj district to protest against the recent attack on a party worker in which a ruling JD(U) MLA was allegedly involved.

