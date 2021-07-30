HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: TOP STORIES DEL49 CBSE-2NDLD RESULTS Class 12 results: CBSE records highest ever 99.37 pass percentage, girls outshine boys New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year's class 12 results, declared on Friday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

OLY20 SPO-OLY-BOX-4THLD IND Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals here on Friday.

NATION DEL14 PM-DAY SPEECH INPUTS PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

DEL23 FARMERS-OPPN-JPC Oppn parties demand JPC probe to ascertain details of farmer deaths during agitation New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal, NCP, Shiv Sena and some other opposition parties, including the Left parties, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to ascertain the details of farmer deaths during the 'Kisan Andolan' against three agriculture laws.

DEL17 MANUAL SCAVENGING-DEATHS Centre says no death reported due to manual scavenging, activists decry govt response New Delhi: No death has been reported due to manual scavenging, the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has told Parliament, drawing sharp reaction from activists who said that those people were being robbed of dignity even in their deaths.

BOM2 GA-RAPE REMARKS-SAWANT Facing flak, Goa CM says his remarks on rape victims 'taken out of context' Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has drawn criticism over his remark about to the gang-rape of two girls, on Friday said his statement was taken out of context, and added that the safety of minors has to be a “shared responsibility”.

DEL22 AVI-INTL-FLIGHTS Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Aug 31 New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till August 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

DEL50 ITX-RAIDS-EVASION IT Dept detects unaccounted transactions of Rs 400 cr after raids on 'pan masala' group New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted transactions of more than Rs 400 crore after it raided a north India-based 'pan masala' manufacturing group, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Friday.

DEL38 JK-DRONES Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting near IB in Jammu Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches in Pargwal area near the International Border (IB) here after local residents allegedly spotted a flying object believed to be a drone, officials said on Friday.

CAL4 AS-MZ-BORDER-SITUATION Assam -Mizoram border: Organised blocade on border ends, but truckers refuse to move Silchar: The situation on the Assam-Mizoram border remained tense but calm as CRPF troops have started patrolling National Highway 306 between the two states, in strength.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-LD PEGASUS Pegasus issue: SC to hear plea of journalists N Ram, Sashi Kumar next week New Delhi: The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea by senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking an independent probe by a sitting or a retired judge into the Pegasus snooping matter.

LGD14 SC-JHARKHAND-LD JUDGE SC seeks report from Jharkhand Chief Secy, DGP on mowing down of judge in Dhanbad New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday took suo motu cognizance of the 'sad demise' of a judge in 'gruesome incident' of being allegedly mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28 at Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary and the DGP on the probe into the incident.

LGD20 SC-POSTERS-FIR Can't quash FIRs on behest of 3rd party for pasting posters critical of PM over jab drive: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it cannot quash at the behest of a third party the FIRs lodged for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19, as it will set a very wrong precedent in criminal law.

FOREIGN FGN37 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-LD PROBE Pegasus snooping scandal: Israel launches probe into allegations against NSO Jerusalem: Israel has launched a probe into the allegations of wrongdoing against the NSO Group in the Pegasus snooping scandal, with authorities inspecting the cybersecurity company's offices over alleged abuses of its spyware by several government clients which have raised eyebrows the world over. By Harinder Mishra FGN35 PAK-INDIA-SUMMON Pak summons top Indian diplomat to convey its 'rejection' of India's comments on PoK polls Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday summoned a top diplomat of the Indian High Commission here to convey its 'rejection' of India's comments on the recently concluded elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). By Sajjad Hussain