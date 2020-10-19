HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: Top stories DEL32 DEF-SINOINDIA-ARMY Chinese soldier apprehended by Army in Demchok in Ladakh; to be returned New Delhi: A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.

LGB1 MH-HC-TRP CASE TRP case: Issue summons to Goswami before arraignment, says HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said if the Mumbai police crime branch proposes to arraign Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the television rating points (TRP) case, it should first issue summons to him as was done for eight others in the case.

Nation MDS8 KA-LD PM Changes being made in all sectors to ensure country's growth: PM Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and make this decade India's.

DEL18 VIRUS-POSITIVITY RATE COVID-19 infection being 'effectively contained', positivity rate below 8 pc for 4th day: Govt New Delhi: India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 8 per cent for four days, demonstrating that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

CAL5 BH-POLL-CHIRAG LJP will win more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls: Chirag Patna: Continuing with his tirade against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that his party will win more seats than JD(U) in the Bihar polls.

DEL42 DL-KEJRIWAL-AIR POLLUTION Kejriwal seeks monthly meetings with CMs of Haryana, UP, Punjab to curb air pollution New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday to hold monthly meetings with the CMs of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP to curb air pollution, saying there was a lack of political will at the level of the states to address the issue.

DEL22 NAQVI-HAJ Haj 2021 will depend on national, international COVID-19 protocols: Naqvi New Delhi: A decision on Haj 2021 will be taken after the Saudi Arabian government's final call on the pilgrimage and the national as well as international COVID-19 guidelines will have to be kept in mind to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

MDS11 KL-RAHUL Rahul Gandhi attends COVID Review meeting at Malappuram Malappuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in a COVID-19 review meeting at Malappuram, which has been witnessing a spurt in positive cases of late.

DEL21 UP-LD FIRING Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody Ballia (UP): A court here sent Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who allegedly killed a man following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops last week, to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

DEL24 VIRUS-LAW-VIRTUAL HEARINGS Virtual hearings: Govt procuring 1500 addl video conferencing licences for courts New Delhi: As courts continue to hear cases virtually amid COVID-19, the government has initiated the process of procuring 1500 additional video conferencing licences at an approximate cost of Rs nine crore for providing the facility for high courts and district courts, a senior functionary said.

DEL36 NCW-LD KAMAL NATH NCW seeks explanation from Kamal Nath for his remarks against MP minister New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday sought an explanation from Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his 'item' jibe against state minister Imarti Devi.

DEL41 JK-LD ED-ABDULLAH ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case, People’ Alliance says vendetta Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe related to a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, officials said.

MDS12 KA-FLOODS Flood situation remains grim in North Karnataka,over 35K people evacuated Bengaluru: Many villages are still submerged in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka and over 35,000 people have been evacuated, as the flood situation remains grim with the Bhima river continuing to flow above the danger mark, officials said on Monday.

