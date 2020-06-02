HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories at 1700 hours: Nation: DEL31 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY PM Modi says India will definitely get back its economic growth New Delhi: A day after Moody's downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken during the lockdown will help the economy in the long-run.

DEL55 DEF-INDOFRENCH Rajnath holds talks with French counterpart Parly New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly during which she conveyed that the Rafale jets will be delivered to India as scheduled notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

DEL50 CONG-PM-FARMERS Cong questions govt’s intent of helping farmers, wants MSP to be 'legally-binding' New Delhi: Questioning the government's intention of helping farmers, the Congress Tuesday said if they don't get the promised MSP for their produce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of doubling their income by 2022 will remain a 'pipe dream'.

CAL11 AS-LD LANDSLIDES 19 killed in landslides in Assam Guwahati/Karimganj/Silchar: At least 19 people were killed and two others seriously injured in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assam's Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday morning, officials said.

BOM9 GJ-CYCLONE-EVACUATION Guj: Ahead of cyclone, over 20,000 people to be evacuated Ahmedabad: With Gujarat bracing for the approaching cyclonic storm 'Nisarg', the Valsad and Navsari district administrations have started evacuating nearly 20,000 people from 47 villages located close to the state coastline, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM13 MH-CYCLONE-IMD Cyclone 'Nisarga' set to intensify; coastal areas on alert Mumbai: Cyclone 'Nisarga' is very likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday, an IMD official said on Tuesday.

DEL43 CYCLONE PM PM reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

DEL49 DL-PREMATURE RELEASE-MANU SHARMA Delhi LG allows release of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the premature release of Jessica Lal Murder case convict Manu Sharma, who is serving life sentence, according to an official order.

DEL51 BJP-APPOINTMENTS Adesh Kumar Gupta named Delhi BJP chief, Vishnu Deo Sai to head Chhattisgarh unit New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit chief and tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as its Chhattisgarh state president, the party said in a statement.

MDS13 KL-MONSOON Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; Orange alert in four districts on day-2 of monsoon Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the South West Monsoon set in, while an Orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including the state capital where several low lying areas were waterlogged.

Legal: LGD9 DL-HC-LD PAYTM Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre and telecom regulator Trai on online payment platform Paytm's plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by 'phishing' activities over various mobile networks.

LGD8 SC-LD NAVLAKHA SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIA's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Foreign: FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-American's custodial death Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary actions to 'dominate the streets' and 'quell' the violent protests that have spread across the country over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 US-SINOINDIA-POMPEO Pompeo says China's action on India border part of behaviour of ruling Communist Party Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China's actions, be it on the India border, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of the behaviour of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in the recent past. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 US-PROTESTS-LD NADELLA 'There is no place for hate and racism': Satya Nadella on George Floyd's death Washington: Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella has said there is no place for 'hate and racism' as he expressed solidarity with the African-American community in the wake of violent widespread protests sparked across the US by the custodial killing of George Floyd. By Lalit K Jha. PTI AQS AQS