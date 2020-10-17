HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: Nation DEL27 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES India's COVID-19 infection tally crosses 74 lakh with 62,212 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL21 HUNGER-RANKING-INDIA India ranks 94 in Hunger Index; experts blame poor implementation, siloed approach New Delhi: India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index 2020 and was in the 'serious' hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes, lack of effective monitoring, siloed approach in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking.

DEL26 PB-FARMERS-LD RAHUL New farm laws an attack on soul of every farmer: Rahul Gandhi Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the central government over the recently enacted farm laws, and said these are a blatant attack on the soul of every farmer and that such legislations 'weaken' the country's foundation.

DEL25 UP-LD FIRING Ballia firing: Charges under NSA, Gangster Act will be slapped on accused, say police Ballia (UP): Those accused in the killing of a 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials here will be charged under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act, police said on Saturday, as the hunt continued for the local BJP leader who allegedly shot the man dead.

DEL24 DL-STATES-STUBBLE BURNING Early harvest, labour unavailability due to pandemic led to more farm fires this time, say officials New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana have recorded more incidents of stubble burning this season so far compared to last year and it is largely due to early harvesting of paddy and unavailability of farm labour due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday. By Gaurav Saini BOM4 MP-BYPOLLS-CONG-MANIFESTO MP bypoll: Cong manifesto promises help to COVID-19 victims' kin Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly bypolls, in which it promised to provide help to the families of those who died of coronavirus, if it returned to power in the state.

BOM2 MH-COURT-KANGANA Court orders probe against Kangana, her sister over tweets Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has asked the police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets.

DEL20 UP-LD ACCIDENT 9 killed, over 30 injured as jeep collides with UP roadways bus in Pilibhit Pilibhit (UP): At least 9 people lost their lives and around 32 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

DEL15 PB-SHAURYA-BALWINDER-FAMILY Family refuses to conduct last rites of Shaurya Chakra awardee until his killers are arrested Amritsar: The family members of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, have refused to cremate the body unless the accused are arrested.

Legal LGD1 GREEN-BRICK KILNS Pollution in NCR: NGT directs UP to keep vigil on brick kilns New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh administration to keep a vigil against illegal operation of brick kilns to protect the air quality in the National Capital Region Sports SPD5 SPO-MINISTRY-KHELO-CENTRES Seven states and two union territories facilities upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence New Delhi: Facilities from seven states and two union territories have been upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme, the Sports Ministry said on Saturday.

Foreign FGN15 BANGLA-INDIA-FLIGHTS Bangladesh to resume flights to India from Oct 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement Dhaka: Bangladesh is all set to resume flights to India from October 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement, after nearly eight months the communications were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports on Saturday.

FGN18 LANKA-20A-MONKS Buddhist monks oppose Lankan government's proposed 20A Colombo: Three politically influential Buddhist monks have joined the voices opposing the Sri Lankan government's proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president, demanding that 20A must be amended to retain the checks and balances of the presidency. PTI DPB