Highlights at 1700 hrs

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: Top stories DEL38 POLL PM-2NDLD RALLY PM slams opposition for seeking restoration of Article 370 in J-K Sasaram: In his first poll rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the alleged reign of crime and loot during the 15-year rule of the RJD and also targeted the opposition for 'daring' to seek votes in the state while seeking restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL29 PARL PANEL-DATA PROTECTION Amazon refuses to appear before Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. By Jatin Takkar Nation DEL33 THAROOR-INDIA-UN India needs to fix domestic issues, economy to face world with more credibility: Tharoor New Delhi: Underlining that India has been more of a 'rule taker' than a 'rule maker' at the UN, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the country needs to fix its domestic issues, including that of the economy, and have 'moral authority' if it wants to be a rules contributor to the world.

CAL12 BH-POLL-RAHUL-RALLY PM 'insulted' soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Ladakh: Rahul Hisua (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday again accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having 'insulted' the soldiers with his comment that nobody had intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh, and demanded that he tell the country when will the Chinese 'be thrown out'.

DEL31 VIRUS-IMMUNISATION Govt plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said. By Payal Banerjee DEL22 DEF-NAVY Navy demonstrates combat readiness; releases video of missile hitting target New Delhi: In a demonstration of its combat readiness in strategic sea lanes around India, the Indian Navy on Friday released a video of an anti-ship missile destroying a sinking ship with 'deadly accuracy' somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

MDS9 TN-FIREWORKS-BLAST Five killed in blast in TN fireworks factory Madurai (TN): At least five people, including three women, were killed in a blast at a private fireworks factory here on Friday, police said.

BOM9 MH-KHADSE-NCP Former Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins NCP Mumbai: Former Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the presence of the party's chief Sharad Pawar.

DEL44 DL-GAHLOT-EV-SUBSIDY Delhi govt approves over 100 models for subsidy under new electric vehicles policy: Gahlot New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved more than 100 models of vehicles, including 45 makes of e-rickshaw and 12 of four-wheelers, for subsidy under the new electric vehicles policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

DEL19 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording 'severe' levels of pollution, according to authorities.

DEL35 UP-RS-BSP BSP all set to field candidate in Rajya Sabha by-election in UP Lucknow: In a surprise move, the Mayawati-led BSP is all set to field a candidate for the November 9 Rajya Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh though it lacks the required numbers to secure victory.

Legal LGD6 SC-COLLEGIUM SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges of Gauhati HC as Permanent Judges New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judges.

LGD7 DL-HC-MEDIA HOUSES Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of his speech or presentation.

Sports SPD11 SPO-CRI-6THLD KAPIL Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty New Delhi: India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty here on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted.

