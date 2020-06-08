HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.55 pm: NATION: DEL119 LD ALL LOCKDOWN-OPEN Malls, religious places open in some places as India steps out of lockdown, slowly and cautiously New Delhi: India on Monday tentatively stepped out of a 75-day lockdown with malls, religious places and offices opening in several parts of the country under strict conditions limiting the number of people and mandating sanitisation of all premises.

DEL52 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 toll rises to 7200; record jump in cases New Delhi: The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data.

DEL65 2ND LD KEJRIWAL-SELF QUARANTINE Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested for COVID on Tuesday New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

DEL114 LD SHAH Migrants' safety govt's priority, all states did good work: Shah Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the safety of migrants during the COVID-19 crisis was the central government's priority, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said it might have made some mistakes but its commitment was absolute and slammed the opposition, asking what did it do for the people during the pandemic.

DEL123 DELHI-2NDLD LG Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's orders on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents and COVID testing; AAP claims BJP pressured him New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients.

DEL117 RAHUL-LD SHAH-BORDER Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as 'everyone knows' the reality of the situation at the country's borders.

DEL57 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police Srinagar: In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine.

DEL106 DL-LD LOCKDOWN-OPENING Business remains lean as malls, restaurants open in Delhi; low footfall at several religious places New Delhi: Business remained lean as malls and restaurants commenced their operations in the national capital on Monday, while the footfall at religious places was also low after being thrown open for devotees following the easing of lockdown curbs.

BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-CHILD-PARENTS Lockdown: Delhi couple struggles to meet 'adopted' child Mumbai: Amid the lockdown, a Delhi-based couple is unable to meet their son, whose 'adoption' is linked to a human trafficking racket because of which police have lodged the boy at a children's welfare home in Mumbai.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-ARREST-LD SOZ SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz’s wife against his house detention New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s wife challenging his house arrest since August 5 last year.

LGB3 MH-COURT-LD NIRAV PNB scam: Court allows confiscation of Nirav Modi's assets Mumbai: In first such order passed under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), a special court here on Monday allowed attachment and confiscation of assets owned by diamantaire Nirav Modi, a key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

LGD17 VIRUS-DL-HC-LD HOSPITALS Various pleas in HC against AAP govt order to treat only Delhi residents in govt and pvt hospitals New Delhi: Four separate petitions were filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging the Delhi government's order directing all state-run and also private hospitals to admit only “bonafide” residents of the national capital for treatment here.

