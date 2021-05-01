Highlights

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.35 PM: NATION: DEL79 VIRUS-LD VACCINE Phase 3 of vaccination drive rolled out, many states delay process due to shortage of vaccines New Delhi: India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on Saturday though the innoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths New Delhi: India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL45 DL-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN Oxygen crisis: 12 die in Batra Hospital, irate HC asks Centre to supply O2 or face contempt New Delhi: Twelve patients at Delhi’s Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor, died on Saturday and at least two other hospitals reported precipitous drops in their oxygen stocks, as the Delhi High Court stepped in and directed the Centre to provide the city with oxygen today itself or face contempt. DEL63 POLLS-LD COUNTING Crucial assembly election results on Sunday in shadow of raging COVID pandemic New Delhi: Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging COVID pandemic, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over more states and the Congress along with its allies attempts to regain lost turf.

DEL68 BIZ-LD-VACCINE-SPUTNIK India receives 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia New Delhi: India on Saturday received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia as the country embarked on the third phase of the vaccination drive against the infection.

DEL37 VIRUS-2NDLD SONIA Evolve national policy to deal with COVID, bring political consensus on it: Sonia to Centre New Delhi: With India facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to evolve a national policy to deal with the pandemic after bringing about a political consensus on it. DEL64 RAHUL-INTERVIEW World shaken by India's COVID-19 situation; Modi govt focussed on imagery, brand-building: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: As India logged a world record of over four lakh coronavirus infections on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the entire world is shaken by what is happening here and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'dropping the ball and throwing it to states' after prematurely taking credit for having 'won against COVID-19' when the second wave was already underway.By Sanjeev Chopra DEL77 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD LOCKDOWN Delhi CM announces extension of lockdown till May 10 New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week on Saturday amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as the national capital battles an acute shortage of beds and medical oxygen in its hospitals.

Story continues

DEL34 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD SHAHABUDDIN Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19 at Delhi hospital New Delhi: Jailed former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, 53, died of COVID-19 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital here on Saturday, the Delhi Prisons Department said. BOM10 GJ-HOSPITAL-2ND LD FIRE Guj: 18 including 16 coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire in Bharuch Bharuch: At least eighteen persons including 16 COVID-19 patients died in a fire at a hospital at Bharuch in Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD16 SC-UP-2NDLD PANCHAYAT POLLS SC refuses to stay counting of votes for UP panchayat polls, says no to victory rallies New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and said no victory rallies will be permitted during the counting or after the process is over.

LGD28 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD OXYGEN 'Enough is enough, water has gone above head'; HC directs Centre to supply 490 MT oxygen to Delhi New Delhi: Anguished by the deaths of eight COVID-19 patients, including a doctor, at the Batra Hospital here due to a shortage of oxygen, the Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Saturday to ensure that the national capital receives its allocated share of 490 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas during the day and said 'enough is enough', 'much water has gone above the head'.

FOREIGN: FGN35 VIRUS-AUS-INDIA-LD TRAVEL Australia bans arrivals from Covid-hit India; offenders to face 5-year jail term, hefty fines Melbourne: Australian citizens could face five-year jail term or hefty fines up to 66,000 dollars if they try to return home from India after Canberra made the journey temporarily illegal in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly viral infection in this country. By Natasha Chaku FGN50 VIRUS-UK-POONAWALLA-LD SECURITY Everything falls on my shoulders but can't do it alone: Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India London: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS