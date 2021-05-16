Highlights

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION DEL53 2NDLD CYCLONE Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through coastal Kerala, Ktka, Goa; 6 dead; Gujarat braces for impact Bengaluru/Panaji/Ahmedabad: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas. DEL47 LOCKDOWN-LD STATES Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana; Punjab to also continue with curbs New Delhi: Lockdown was extended on Sunday in the national capital and adjoining Haryana till May 24 as strict restrictions remained in force in large parts of the country, while several states reported signs of improvement in the COVID situation.

DEL46 CYCLONE-SHAH-REVIEW Cyclone Tauktae: Shah stresses on protection of COVID hospitals, oxygen plants New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, Maharashtra and two Union territories on Sunday and 'specifically' stressed that all health facilities, including those for COVID-19 treatment, falling in the affected areas should be secured along with the patients.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 3.11 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,077 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL15 VIRUS-SOP RURAL AREAS Govt issues guidelines on COVID management in rural, peri-urban areas New Delhi: As rural areas see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday issued new guidelines for containment of the virus advising that peri-urban and rural areas plan a minimum 30-bedded COVID Care Centre for asymptomatic cases with comorbidities or mild cases where home isolation is not feasible.

DEL16 VIRUS-VACCINE ALLOCATION States to receive nearly 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in next three days: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, while nearly 51 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

MDS6 TL-SPUTNIK-LD SECOND BATCH Second batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad Hyderabad: As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.

DEL23 CONG-VACCINE-ARRESTS Tough questions will be asked from PM, arrest us: Congress leaders dare New Delhi: Congress leaders on Sunday slammed the police action against some people for allegedly putting up posters critical of the prime minister and dared the government to arrest them for raising questions on the export of COVID vaccines.

BOM18 MH-VIRUS-LDALL SATAV Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19 Pune: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, pushing rates across the country to record highs and that of petrol in Mumbai to near Rs 99 a litre.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-DENTIST-ASTHANA Plea for probe into complaint against NCB chief: SC to hear matter against HC order after 4 weeks New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear after four weeks a plea by a dentist who has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition seeking directions to the Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and CBI to probe and launch prosecution on his complaint against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana. LGD 1 DL-HC-VIRUS-ISOLATION CENTRES PIL in HC seeks COVID-19 isolation centres for poor, children New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court has urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national capital.

FGN13 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-TRAVEL-BAN UK defends delay in adding India to red list travel ban as COVID-19's B1.617.2 variant spreads rapidly London: The UK government came under strong criticism on Sunday for not adding India to the "red list" travel ban at the same time as Pakistan and Bangladesh in early April, which is feared as a major factor behind a rapid spike in cases of COVID-19's B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. By Aditi Khanna FGN28 BANGLA-JAMAAT-ARREST Senior Jamaat leader arrested in Bangladesh for instigating violence during PM Modi's visit Dhaka: A senior leader of the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami group has been arrested in Bangladesh for allegedly instigating violence in March during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, police said on Sunday. By Anisur Rahman