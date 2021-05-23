Highlights

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.35 pm: NATION DEL79 LOCKDOWN-LD STATES Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan New Delhi/Chandigarh: Lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry with many states already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

DEL31 PM-CYCLONE-LD REVIEW PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas.

DEL69 VIRUS-LDALL-BOARD EXAMS Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister New Delhi: There is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an “informed, collaborative” decision will be taken by June 1, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Sunday. DEL74 2NDLD WRESTLER Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case; sent to 6-day police custody New Delhi: Evading arrest for nearly three weeks, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was nabbed on Sunday and remanded in police custody for six days in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that had led to the death of a wrestler here.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL38 IMD-CYCLONE Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm by Monday: IMD New Delhi: A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression that will cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts on May 26 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

DEL73 HEALTH-LD VARDHAN-RAMDEV Union health minister asks Ramdev to withdraw statement on allopathic medicines New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called yoga guru Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines 'extremely unfortunate' and asked him to withdraw the remark, saying it disrespects 'corona warriors' and can break the morale of healthcare workers.

DEL64 FARMERS-LD PARTIES 12 opposition parties extend support to farmers nationwide protest call on May 26 New Delhi: Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK on Sunday extended their support to a countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26, marking six months of the farmers protest against the Centre's farm laws.

CAL3 AS-LD MILITANTS Eight militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam Diphu: Eight Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, along the Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

BOM3 MH-CYCLONE-BODIES Maha: 8 bodies found on Raigad coast; suspected to be of barge victims Mumbai: Eight unidentified bodies were found at three different locations along the coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district and the police suspect they could be of some of the victims of barge P305 that sank off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae, a police official said on Sunday.

BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-LD CAIRN-ARBITRATION India challenges USD 1.2 bn Cairn arbitration award, says never agreed to arbitrate tax dispute New Delhi: India has challenged an international arbitration tribunal asking it to return USD 1.2 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc on grounds that it had never agreed to arbitrate over a 'national tax dispute', the finance ministry said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS Absence of medical resources forced Covid patients to fend for themselves: HC New Delhi: Absence of medical resources forced COVID-19 patients to fend for themselves and look for oxygen concentrator as an alternative to liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and even procure the device from overseas amid short supply, the Delhi High Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN4 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, S America left people gasping for breath before our eyes: UN chief United Nations: Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, South America and other regions have left people “literally gasping for breath before our eyes”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the pandemic is still “very much with us, thriving and mutating'. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 VIRUS-US-DIASPORA-MADAD Diaspora doctors, professionals launch 'Project Madad' to combat COVID-19 spread in rural India New York: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic batters rural India, a voluntary group of doctors and professionals from the diaspora in the US and from India has launched a unique initiative that will provide virtual time-sensitive information to healthcare workers in rural areas on treating COVID-19 patients, real-time details on hospital bed availability and counter vaccine misinformation. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS