HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL43 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164 New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL92 LOCKDOWN-LDALL INTERSTATE TRAVEL Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, NE to continue curbs on inter-state travel; Other states like Karnataka, Raj, UP lift ban New Delhi: After the Centre allowed lifting of restrictions on inter-state movement of people, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, and those in the Northeast on Sunday decided to continue with the curbs after the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

DEL93 LD WEATHER Rain in north India reduces possibility of heat wave for a week; low-pressure system in Arabian Sea New Delhi: Light-to-moderate rain lashed several states in northern India on Sunday, including Delhi, reducing the possibility of a second heat wave in the region for a week, as the IMD said a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea could intensify into a cyclonic storm and move into the upper west coast.

DEL84 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REINFORCEMENT India, China bring in heavy equipment and weaponry to their rear bases near eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies were moving in heavy equipment and weaponry including artillery guns and combat vehicles to their rear bases close to the disputed areas in eastern Ladakh as the two militaries remained engaged in a bitter standoff along the troubled border for over 25 days, military sources said Sunday.

DEL47 PM-2NDLD MANNKIBAAT PM says poor's pain cannot be expressed in words, asks people to not lower guard against COVID-19 New Delhi: With lockdown relaxations expanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against COVID-19 and asked them to be 'extra alert and careful', while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis.

DEL72 LOCKDOWN-VP-CAUTION Unlock-1: Exercise caution as we rebound, says Naidu New Delhi: With the Union Home Ministry initiating more relaxations in the nationwide lockdown from June 8, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged people to exercise utmost caution as the society seeks to rebound from the disruption caused by the virus.

DEL63 VIRUS-BHUPENDER YADAV Development issues and self-reliant India will get more prominence in post-COVID political narrative: Yadav New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic will not only impact campaigning for elections but also bring changes in the political narrative with issues of sustainable development, healthcare and self-reliant India getting more prominence, BJP general secretary and key poll manager Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday.

DEL81 RAIL-SPECIAL TRAINS-LD STATES Jharkhand, Andhra, Maha express reservations on running special trains from June 1: Railways New Delhi: Hours before the Railways begins operating 200 special passenger trains, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations over the services planned from June 1, the national transporter said Sunday.

DEL64 DEF-ARMY-LD VIDEO No violence between Indian and Chinese troops taking place in eastern Ladakh, says Army as purported video of clashes emerges New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said no violence is taking place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh currently, after a video emerged on the social media purportedly showing clashes between the two sides.

DEL71 VIRUS-LD-CICSE-BOARD EXAMS Lockdown: CISCE allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-JUDGE-GRADING 'Grading' of judiciary indicates 'after me the deluge' attitude of former judges: Justice Kaul New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Sunday said impuations against the judiciary or its 'grading' is a reflection of the intolerance prevalent in all sections of society against all kinds of institutions and also indicates the 'after me the deluge' view of some retired judges.

