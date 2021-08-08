HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.30 PM DEL37 PM-UNSC-MARITIME Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' on Monday via video conferencing.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL43 PM-OLYMPIC-MEDALS Medals India won in Olympics made nation proud, elated: PM Modi New Delhi: With the Tokyo Olympics coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talents emerge and get the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.

DEL54 DL-UNLOCK-LD DDMA Class 10 to 12 students in Delhi can visit schools from Monday for admission, board practicals New Delhi: The Delhi government Sunday allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam, and also said that health checkup camps situated on school campuses can resume.

DEL48 VIRUS-VACCINATION-CERTIFICATE Covid vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp New Delhi: Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on Sunday.

DEL41PM-FARMERS-BENEFIT PM to release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme on Monday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday.

DEL50 SAARC-INDIA-VISIT SAARC secretary-general on week-long visit to India New Delhi: Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, the Secretary-General of the SAARC is undertaking a week-long visit to India from Sunday to explore ways to deepen regional cooperation including in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL44 DEF-INDIA-UAE-NAVAL India, UAE conduct naval drill off the coast of Abu Dhabi New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates carried out a naval exercise off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, in reflection of a rapid upswing in bilateral military cooperation.

DEL39 DEF-NAVY-VIKRANT-VOYAGE IAC Vikrant successfully completes five-day maiden sea voyage New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage as the performance of the key systems of the 40,000-tonne warship was found to be satisfactory, officials said.

DEL55 DEF-OLY-CHOPRA-ARMY Neeraj Chopra likely to get promotion in Army for winning Olympic gold New Delhi: India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is likely to get a promotion in the Indian Army for creating history by ending the country's agonising wait for the first athletics gold medal in the Olympics.

DEL57 CONG-DALIT GIRL Cong questions PM's 'silence' on dalit girl case, alleges govt pressure behind Twitter action against Rahul Gandhi's account New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his 'silence' on the alleged rape and murder of the nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and provide speedy justice to her family.

DEL42 NIA-JeI-LD RAIDS NIA carries out searches at 56 locations against Jamaat members in terror funding case in J&K Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws, officials said.

LEGAL LGD7 CJI-LD TORTURE Threat to human rights is highest in police stations: CJI New Delhi: The threat to human rights is the highest in police stations as custodial torture and other police atrocities still prevail in India and even the privileged are 'not spared third-degree treatment', Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Sunday while batting for a nationwide effort for the 'sensitisation of police officers”.

LGD4 COURT-UP-NBW SAHU Non-bailable warrant against husband of Uttarakhand minister in murder case Bareilly: A court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against the husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya in a 31-year-old double murder case.

FOREIGN FGN16 PAK-CHINA Pak assures China of foolproof security to Chinese workers Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday assured China to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals working at various projects in the country, including the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, amid increasing violence against them in recent weeks.

FGN2 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-TRAVEL UK eases travel restrictions for India London: The UK on Sunday eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its 'red' to 'amber' list, which means fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on their arrival in Britain. By Aditi Khanna PTI MGA MGA