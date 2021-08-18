HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL59 LD THAROOR Delhi court clears Shashi Tharoor in death of wife Sunanda Pushkar New Delhi: More than seven years after businesswoman Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here, a Delhi court on Wednesday cleared her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the case.

DEL40 CAB-LD-OILPALM-MISSION Cabinet nod for Rs 11,040cr National Mission on edible oils-oil palm New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crore to promote the domestic cultivation of oil palm in the next five years, and reduce the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities New Delhi: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL70 VIRUS-LD R VALUE COVID R-value drops to below 1 in country, including Kerala and NE New Delhi: After breaching the value of one in the first week of August, the R number, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has been steadily ebbing in the country including Kerala and some northeastern states, according to researchers.

DEL66 AFGHAN-LD NATWAR INTERVIEW India should have publicly engaged with Taliban earlier: Natwar Singh New Delhi: India should have publicly engaged with the Taliban before they took over Afghanistan, former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh said on Wednesday and favoured establishing diplomatic ties if they function as a responsible government going forward in the war-torn country. By Asim Kamal CAL3 WB-RADCLIFFE Radcliffe's legacy: A line on map that ‘broke the dreams’ as it cleaved Bengal Kolkata: It was this day 74 years ago when the cartographer's ruthless pen 'broke the dreams' of a young girl and many others living in an obscure village in the present-day Bangladesh amid the festive cheer Independence had brought.

DEL38 ENV-COP 26 Env minister says India committed to UNFCCC, Paris Agreement New Delhi: India is committed to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday, while extending support to the UK which will host the international climate conference COP 26 in November this year.

DEL73 DEF-INDIA-VIETNAM-SCS India, Vietnam hold naval exercise in South China Sea New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Wednesday carried out a naval exercise in the resource-rich South China Sea, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese bullying and militarisation.

LEGAL LGD40 SC-LD COLLEGIUM Collegium recommends 9 names for appointment as SC judges New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre nine names, which include three women high court judges, for appointment as judges at the apex court.

LGD24 SC-LD CJI Speculations, reports in media on judges’ appointment process very unfortunate: CJI New Delhi: The process of appointment of judges is “sacrosanct” and the media must recognise its sanctity, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said on Wednesday while expressing anguish and terming 'very unfortunate' certain speculative news reports about the Collegium meeting.

LGD42 SC-NDA-LD WOMEN SC allows women to appear in NDA examination, asks UPSC to issue notification New Delhi: In a major step towards gender equality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) scheduled to be held on September 5.

BOM2 MH-HC-PREGNANCY-TERMINATION Domestic violence ground for pregnancy termination, says HC; allows woman to abort 23-week-old foetus Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has allowed a woman to abort her 23-week-old healthy foetus, while observing that domestic violence has an effect on a woman's mental health and the same can be a valid ground for medically terminating her pregnancy.

BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-LPG-PRICE HIKE Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates.

FOREIGN FGN66 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPING-2NDLD JAISHANKAR India at UNSC calls for sound information, intel foundation for UN peacekeepers to meet 'contemporary threats' United Nations: India on Wednesday called for a sound information and intelligence foundation aimed at securing UN peacekeepers to meet 'contemporary threats', asserting that UN peacekeeping simply cannot afford to cede the information advantage to actors determined to undermine prospects for peace by using modern technology to aid their violent cause. By Yoshita Singh FGN64 CHINA-AFGHAN-LD TALIBAN Will decide on recognising Taliban regime in Afghanistan only after govt formation: China Beijing: China on Wednesday said it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government in the country, which it hoped would be 'open, inclusive and broadly representative'. By K J M Varma. PTI HDA