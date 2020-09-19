HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL46 NIA-LDALL ALQAEDA NIA busts Pak-sponsored al-Qaeda terror module, arrests 9 men in WB, Kerala planning attacks New Delhi/Kolkata/Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has unearthed a Pakistan-sponsored al-Qaeda terror module in the country and arrested nine people planning to undertake attacks at vital installations at multiple locations including in the National Capital Region (NCR) and also targeted killings.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD-CASES COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries exceed fresh cases as record 95,880 recuperate New Delhi: India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL10 VIRUS-RECOVERIES India overtakes US to bag top spot in terms of COVID-19 recoveries New Delhi: 'In a landmark global achievement', India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL43 VIRUS-CAB SECY-REVIEW Cabinet secy concerned over some states' COVID-19 fatality rates higher than national average New Delhi: Expressing concern over COVID-19 fatality rates in some states being higher than the national average, the Cabinet secretary on Saturday urged 12 states and UTs to analyse mortalities district and hospital-wise to identify critical areas of intervention.

DEL35 PAR-SESSION CURTAIL Parliament's monsoon session likely to be curtailed, may end by mid-next week New Delhi: The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed and may end by the middle of next week in view of the threat of the COVID-19 spread among parliamentarians, official sources said on Saturday.

DEL12 RSQ-RAIL-SHRAMIK-DEATHS 97 people died while travelling on Shramik Special trains: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal New Delhi: The government has informed the Rajya Sabha that 97 people died on board the Shramik Specials, admitting for the first time that migrant labourers lost their lives in the trains which were run to ferry them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

DEL49 DL-CHINESE-INTEL-2NDLD JOURNALIST Arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma was passing info on India's border strategy to Chinese intelligence: Police New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

PAR14 RS-LD-HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL Rajya Sabha passes bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Saturday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

DEL33 JK-MILITANTS-LD ARREST Pak uses drone to drop weapons in J-K's Rajouri; 3 LeT terrorists arrested Jammu: Pakistan dropped weapons and some cash in Indian currency using a drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said, announcing the arrest of three LeT terrorists who had picked up the consignment near the Line of Control.

DEL21 CONG-FARM BILLS Farm bills undermine food security system: Cong New Delhi: The farm bills brought by the government undermine the food security system, the Congress claimed on Saturday and urged opposition parties to collectively oppose the bills so that they do not become law in their present form.

Legal LGD3 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Scribe seeks acquittal in Akbar's complaint, says freedom of speech intrinsic to democracy New Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday sought acquittal in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar, saying freedom of speech and expression is intrinsic to a democratic society and her accusations of sexual harassment against him were her truth.

Business PAR20 RS-2NDLD IBC RS approves amendments to insolvency law New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed amendments to the insolvency law for suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings for at least six months starting March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying a decision on extending the suspension of relevant provisions will be taken next week.

