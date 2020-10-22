HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL62 PM-BIHAR-RALLIES Will present NDA's development agenda before people of Bihar: Modi ahead of rallies New Delhi: A day before addressing his first set of rallies in Bihar bound for Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he will present the development agenda of the ruling National Democratic Alliance before the people and seek their support for it.

DEL61 LD INDOUS Strategic issues of mutual interests, regional and global developments to figure in Indo-US 2+2 dialogue New Delhi: A comprehensive discussion on key strategic issues of mutual interests as also on regional and global developments will be held during the third edition of the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue, which will take place just a week before the American presidential election even as the external affairs ministry on Thursday downplayed questions about the timing of the high-level talks.

DEL60 PAR-SOCIAL MEDIA Joint committee of Parliament summons social media giants Facebook, Twitter New Delhi: Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have been issued summons by a joint committee of Parliament on the issue of protection of data and its privacy, sources said on Thursday.

DEL55 OPPN-2NDLD BJP VIRUS Oppn parties attack BJP on promise of free COVID vaccine in Bihar poll manifesto, demand EC action New Delhi: Opposition parties on Thursday slammed the BJP for promising free COVID-19 vaccines in its Bihar poll manifesto and demanded action by the Election Commission, while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.

DEL64 CBI-CONSENT-TRP Maharashtra among five states that have withdrawn general consent to CBI New Delhi: Maharashtra is the fifth state to withdraw general consent for CBI operations within its territory, a move that came in the backdrop of the central agency taking over a Lucknow police FIR to investigate alleged TRP manipulations by TV channels when Mumbai police was already probing the matter.

DEL57 DL-VIRUS-CASES 35 more deaths take Delhi's COVID-19 toll to 6,163; infection tally 3.44 lakh New Delhi: The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.

DEL51 PARL-ITDC Northern Rlys to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over New Delhi: The Northern Railways will hand over the reins of the Parliament canteen to ITDC on November 15, bringing to an end its 52-year legacy of serving food to Parliamentarians. By Ananya Sengupta DEL48 SHAH-2NDLD BIRTHDAY Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

DEL43 STUDY-SWACHH INDIA Swachh Bharat Mission giving annual benefits of over Rs 53,000 per household: Study New Delhi: The government's ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission has resulted in annual benefits to the tune of more than Rs 53,000 (727 US dollars) per household in rural India, including through reduced diarrhoea incidence and from sanitation access time savings, according to an international study.

CAL14 BH-POLL-MODI-RAHUL Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning Friday Patna: The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a direct plunge in electioneering Friday, addressing a series of rallies for their respective alliances in the state.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-MARRIAGE-TRANSFER Plea seeks transfer of PILs on uniform marriage age from Delhi, Raj HCs to SC New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking transfer of two pleas from the high courts of Delhi and Rajasthan to it on the issue of 'Uniform Minimum Age of Marriage for Men and Women' to 'avoid multiplicity of litigations and conflicting views'.

FOREIGN BEIJING FGN54 CHINA-WHO China says it supports 'reasonable' reforms to WHO amid EU push Beijing: Facing flak over its initial handling of COVID-19 and controversies surrounding its ties with the World Health Organisation, China on Thursday said it supports 'necessary and reasonable' reform to the global health body to enhance its capability to deal with public health emergencies. By K J M Varma FGN44 VIRUS-OXFORD-VACCINE-STUDY Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doing ‘everything expected’, independent study finds London: The Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine undergoing Phase III clinical trials with British pharma giant AstraZeneca is doing “everything expected” which means good news in the fight against the deadly virus, an independent analysis said on Thursday.

By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY