HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL432NDLD PM Parliament must send unanimous message to soldiers that country standing behind them: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will send out a unanimous and strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding India's borders, asserting that doing so is the legislature's 'crucial responsibility'.

DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 48-lakh mark; death toll climbs 79,722 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL31 VIRUS-RECOVERIES-JOHN HOPKINS India overtakes Brazil to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in world: Johns Hopkins data New Delhi: India on Monday overtook Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world at 37,80,107, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

DEL75 LDALL FARMERS Centre introduces 3 farm sector bills in LS, says MSP will stay; faces oppn flak, protests by farmers in Punjab New Delhi: The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on the farm sector asserting the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for agriculture produce is here to stay as farmers in Punjab continued their protests against the proposed laws.

DEL74 LSQ-MIGRANT DEATHS No data available on deaths of labourers during migration due to lockdown: Govt New Delhi: The government does not have data regarding the number of migrants who died or were injured during migration to their native places due to the lockdown, Union minister Santosh Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

DEL63 RAIL-DL-SLUM Won't dismantle encroachment without decision taken jointly with Urban Devp Ministry, Delhi govt: Rlys New Delhi: The Railways said on Monday it will not dismantle any encroachment without a proper decision taken jointly with the Urban Development Ministry and the Delhi government, after a political storm brewed over a Supreme Court order for removal of around 48,000 slum dwellings on rail land in the city.

PAR32 RS-LD DEPUTY CHAIRMAN Harivansh re-elected dy chairman of Rajya Sabha; PM calls him 'outstanding umpire' New Delhi: NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.

DEL28 RAHUL-LD PM 'Busy with peacocks', says Rahul in dig at PM over rise in COVID cases New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government had asked people to become 'aatmanirbhar' which means they should save their lives themselves as the prime minister was 'busy with peacocks'.

DEL47 CONG-CHINESE FIRM-REPORT Report on Chinese surveillance: Cong calls on govt to step up efforts on cyber security New Delhi: The Congress on Monday urged the government to step up its efforts on cyber security for confronting China's intentions in the cyber space after a media report claimed that a Shenzen-based firm with links to the Chinese government is monitoring over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of 'foreign targets'.

CAL20 WB-METRO-2NDLD-RESUMPTION Kolkata Metro resumes services after over 5 months Kolkata: Metro rail services in Kolkata resumed on Monday after a gap of more than five months, a senior official said.

Legal LGD19 DL-COURT-RIOTS-UAPA-LD KHALID Delhi riots: Court sends ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid to 10-day police custody in UAPA case New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to police custody for 10 days in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

LGD20 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT REVIEW Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks review of his conviction in contempt case for his two tweets New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the order holding him guilty for contempt of court for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

Business DEL73 BIZ-LDALL INFLATION Retail inflation softens marginally to 6.69 pc in Aug; wholesale inflation at 5-month high New Delhi: Retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69 per cent in August as price rise in some food items eased, though wholesale inflation inched up to a five-month high of 0.16 per cent on costlier manufactured goods, official data showed on Monday.

