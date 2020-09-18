HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India past 52 lakh, recovery rate 78.86 per cent New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL60 JK-LD ARMY-SHOPIAN Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against its men, initiates proceedings under Army Act Srinagar: The Army has found 'prima facie' evidence its troops 'exceeded' powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary proceedings, officials said on Friday.

DEL49 PM-LD FARM BILLS Farm bills bring 'freedom' to farmers, Opposition 'misleading, lying' to them: PM New Delhi: In a forceful defence of the farm sector reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that they have brought 'freedom' to farmers and given them a 'protection shield', as he accused the opposition of standing with middlemen and 'misleading' peasants by 'lying' to them.

DEL61 FARMBILL-HARSIMRAT-INTERIVEW 'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal New Delhi: A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels 'saddened' that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should pause on these legislations by referring them to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations. DEL82 CONG-FARMBILLS Govt trying to end MSP through farm bills, attacking farmers' livelihood: Cong New Delhi: Likening farmers to the 'Pandavas' and the Centre to the 'Kauravas', the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to end minimum support price (MSP) through three new farm bills and asked political parties to decide with whom they want to stand.

DEL15 RAHUL-HEALTHCARE WORKERS Why insult corona warriors: Rahul on govt's 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' RS reply New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government for stating that data on healthcare staff who were affected by COVID-19 or had died from it is not maintained centrally and alleged that 'corona warriors' are being insulted.

DEL77 LSQ-VIRUS-RUSSIA-VACCINE Govt talking to Russia for possible advancement of its COVID vaccine here: Health Min New Delhi: The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine in India, Parliament was told on Friday.

DEL87 MHA-STATES-OXYGEN MHA asks states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked all states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles without any restriction as medical oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe COVID-19 cases.

DEL78 AVI-3RDLD AI EXPRESS-COVID Dubai suspends AI Express flights for a day for bringing people with COVID-positive certificates New Delhi: Air India Express said its flights were suspended for 24 hours on Friday by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.

PAR5 PAR-VIRUS-TESTS Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff New Delhi: Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place.

Legal LGD19 SC-2NDLD SUDARSHAN TV Sudarshan TV case: Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its 'Bindas Bol' programme, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service', and asked whether media can be allowed to “target whole set of communities”.

Business DEL76 BIZ-2NDLD PAYTM APP Paytm app back on Google Play store after being pulled down briefly for policy violation New Delhi: Google on Friday restored the Paytm app on its Play store after removing it for a few hours for violating its policy on sports betting activities.

Story continues