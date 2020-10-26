HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL45 2NDLD INDOUS India, US to ink landmark defence pact on Tuesday: Officials New Delhi: India and the US will ink a landmark defence pact on Tuesday that will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between their militaries, officials said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks with his US counterpart Mark T Esper here.

LGD22 SC-2NDLD STUBBLE BURNING Stubble burning: SC keeps in abeyance its Oct 16 order appointing Justice M B Lokur panel New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance its October 16 order appointing one-man panel of retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur to monitor the steps taken by neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning which is a major cause of pollution in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

DEL48 DL-LD POLLUTION Delhi's air 'very poor' for 4th day on trot, likely to remain so till Oct 31 New Delhi: A layer of toxic haze lingered over the national capital on Monday as the city recorded its air quality in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day.

DEL54 JK-PDP-2NDLD RESIGN Major setback to PDP in Jammu; three senior leaders resign Jammu: In a major setback to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), three of its senior leaders, including a former MP, on Monday announced their resignation from the party, days after its president Mehbooba Mufti stoked a controversy by her remarks on the national flag.

DEL50 CONG-BJP-DEMOCRACY Govt weakening democracy, PM must give 'healing touch' to dissenting farmers: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the government of weakening democracy and crushing the voice of dissent, which it said was the right of every citizen irrespective of who they voted for.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: New cases drop below 50,000 in India New Delhi: New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL36 BOOK-RAGHAVAN-MODI Modi didn't accept even tea during 9-hour questioning by Gujarat riots SIT: Raghavan New Delhi: Without parrying a single question out of the 100-odd ones put to him by the 2002 Gujarat riots SIT, Narendra Modi as the then Gujarat chief minister 'kept his cool' throughout the marathon 9-hour questioning and did not accept even a cup of tea from investigators, the probe team's chief at that time R K Raghavan has said in a new book.

DEL38 MP-LD SCINDIA-INTERVIEW Kamal Nath and Digvijaya 'biggest gaddars', not me; BJP will win majority of bypoll seats: Scindia New Delhi: Accusing former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of being the 'biggest traitors' in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said they betrayed voters' trust by running a 'corrupt' government and he had to leave the Congress after people's issues raised by him were not addressed despite approaching 'every port of call'. By Asim Kamal BOM5 MH-RANAUT-THACKERAY In fresh war of words, Kangana calls Uddhav Thackeray ‘worst product of nepotism’ Mumbai: Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments at a rally, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday described him as “the worse product of nepotism” and said her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods not ‘ganja fields’.

CAL9 BH-POLL-CAMPAIGNEND Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar assembly election Patna: Curtain came down on Monday over campaign for 71 assembly segments of Bihar which go to polls on October 28, in the first phase of elections.

Legal LGD17 DL-COURT-LD COAL Coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray, others awarded 3-year jail term by Delhi court New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded 3-year jail term to former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999, saying white collar crimes are 'more dangerous' than ordinary ones because of the 'damages inflicted on public morale'.

Business DEL47 BIZ-LD PM-ENERGY PM Modi says India to drive global energy demand; calls for responsible pricing New Delhi: With the pandemic pummelling global demand, India will drive the energy consumption in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he pitched for global oil and gas suppliers to adopt responsible pricing and move towards transparent and flexible markets.

