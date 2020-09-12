HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: FGN29 VIRUS-OXFORD-LD VACCINE Oxford, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials resume days after pause London: Biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Saturday said that clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority’s (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe. By Aditi Khanna Nation CAL10 AR-YOUTHS-LD PLA Chinese army releases five Arunachal Pradesh youths Itanagar: Five youths who were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri were released on Saturday in Anjaw district, around 1,000 km away.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

BOM4 MP-VIRUS-MODI-SLOGAN No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on COVID-19 Bhopal: Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point.

DEL20 DL-ASSEMBLY-FACEBOOK-LD SUMMON Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official New Delhi: A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media giant's alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

DEL35 DL-RIOTS-CHARGESHEET Delhi riots: Police name Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand as co-conspirators New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand, and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the February Delhi riots.

DEL43 MEA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD-AFGHAN India joins inaugural session of intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha New Delhi: India expects that the soil of Afghanistan is never used for any anti-India activities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, joining the inaugural session of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha through video conference.

DEL26 RAHUL-VIRUS-LD GOVT Govt's 'well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss' of GDP contraction: Rahul New Delhi: Taking a dig, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's 'well-planned fight' against the coronavirus pandemic has put India in an 'abyss' of GDP contraction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and the globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

DEL18 AVI-LD DGCA-PHOTOGRAPHY Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane.

CAL16 BH-LD NADDA NDA will contest Bihar assembly polls unitedly, win hands down: Nadda Patna: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday asserted that the NDA in Bihar, which also comprises JD(U) and LJP, will contest upcoming assembly polls in the state 'unitedly' under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and retain power with a thumping majority.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-SURGERY T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient Hyderabad: Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the country's first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs.

Legal LGD8 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT Bhushan moves SC; seeks right to appeal in contempt conviction, hearing by larger, different bench New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and awarded one rupee fine for his contemptuous tweets against the judiciary, on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking the right of appeal against convictions in original criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and a different bench.

