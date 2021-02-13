HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation: PAR27 LS-JK-2NDLD SHAH Shah assures statehood to JK at appropriate time; says its development top priority New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah gave an assurance in Lok Sabha on Saturday that the Centre will grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time and asserted that the government has done more for it since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 than those who ruled it for generations.

PAR19 LS-BUD-LD FM Govt pursuing reforms to make India one of world's top economies: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government, undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been pursuing reforms for achieving sustained long-term growth in a bid to make India one of the top economies of the world in the coming decades.

DEL30 RJ-2NDLD RAHUL PM wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul Jaipur: Continuing scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi over the farm laws on the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the prime minister wants to 'hand over' the entire agriculture business to his 'two friends'.

DEL35 DL-FARMERS-LD AGITATION High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into Jan 26 violence and cases against farmers: Protesting unions New Delhi: Protesting farmer unions on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and the alleged 'false' cases slapped on the peasants.

DEL37 LS-LD ADJOURN First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8 New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday, ending the first phase of the Budget session which reported close to 100 per cent productivity and witnessed 13 privilege notices filed by MPs.

DEL41 2NDLD UTTARAKHAND Rescuers boring wider hole in tunnel; Temporary lake on Rishi Ganga starts releasing water Joshimath (U'khand): A temporary lake formed at river Rishi Ganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region, while rescuers on Saturday began boring a wider and deeper hole into the tunnel at the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in an attempt to reach the over 30 people trapped inside for nearly a week.

Story continues

DEL32 MOITRA-DELHI-POLICE-LETTER Mahua Moitra writes to Delhi Police chief, asks him to withdraw security personnel from her home New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of three armed security personnel at her home in the national capital, wondering whether she was under 'some sort of surveillance' and asked Delhi Police chief to withdraw them.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 12,143 new COVID cases, recoveries cross 1.06 crore New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL20 TAWANG-KHATHING Forgotten hero who brought Tawang under Indian Union to be honoured Tawang: Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who was instrumental in bringing Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh under the Indian Union, will be honoured for the first time on Sunday here in presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, two chief ministers, a central minister and a governor.

DEL4 JK-TERRORIST-ARREST Top TRF terrorist arrested in J-K's Samba Jammu: A top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Legal: LGD2 SC-PROTEST Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says SC New Delhi: “The right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere”, the Supreme Court said as it dismissed a plea seeking review of its verdict passed last year in which it had held the occupation of public ways during the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh here was “not acceptable”.

Business: DCM1 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol nears Rs 95 in Mumbai as rate hiked for fifth day in a row New Delhi: Petrol price in Mumbai neared record Rs 95 per litre mark on Saturday as its rate as well as diesel prices were hiked for the fifth day in a row. Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Foreign: FGN24 VIRUS-US-CHINA-DATA COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days Washington: The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one. By Lalit K Jha Sports: SPD19 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Hitman Classic': Ton-up Rohit sweeps on Chepauk turner as India score 300/6 on Day 1 Chennai: Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test here on Saturday. PTI HDA