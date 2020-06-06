HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: DEL35 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19; surpasses Italy with infection tally of 2,36,657 New Delhi: India went past Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657.

DEL67 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt-General-level talks New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held high-level military talks with a 'positive' approach, signalling an intent to end their month-long bitter standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue, people aware of the development said.

DEL27 VIRUS-HAJ Muslims from India undertaking Haj this year seems unlikely: Sources New Delhi: With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of abating, it seems unlikely that Muslims from India will be able to undertake the Haj pilgrimage this year, sources said on Saturday.

DEL52 DL-KEJRIWAL-VIRUS-2NDLD HOSPITALS Some pvt hospitals refusing admission to COVID patients, doing 'black-marketing of beds': Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned of strong action against private hospitals allegedly refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and indulging in 'black-marketing' of beds.

DEL65 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD HOSPITAL Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt New Delhi: A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday.

DEL38 LOCKDOWN-RESTAURANTS-SOPS New Delhi: The government, in a long anticipated move, has given restaurants the nod to open their doors but many owners say the cap on the number of customers will make their operations unviable and it may be better to stay closed.

DEL57 VIRUS-SURVEY-UNLOCK 57% respondents say will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8: Survey New Delhi: More than 50 per cent of respondents said they will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8 to prevent themselves from getting infected by COVID-19, a recent survey said.

DEL45 VIRUS-IIT-TEST KIT New Delhi: A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes.

DEL51 LD BJP-TEJASHWI Amit Shah's Bihar rally amid 'crisis of the century' nothing but 'political vulturism': Tejashwi New Delhi: A day ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally to sound BJP's poll bugle in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said electioneering amidst the coronavirus crisis in the country is nothing but 'political vulturism', and alleged that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives. By Asim Kamal DEL53 LD BLUE STAR ANNIVERSARY Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers Amritsar: The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

BOM14 GJ-RS POLLS-CONGRESS MLAS RS polls: As 3 MLAs resign, Cong in Guj moves flock to resorts Ahmedabad: Rattled by resignations of three MLAs ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress in Gujarat on Saturday shifted several of its legislators to resorts and bungalows near their constituencies to thwart any 'poaching' bid, a party leader said.

DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD AMUL-TWITTER Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked, Twitter cites security processes; account restored New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Twitter account of Amul was briefly blocked, sparking public outrage, but the social networking and microblogging firm on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the platform's security processes.

FOREIGN FGN11 VIRUS-WHO-INDIA-EXPERTS COVID-19 not 'exploded' in India but risk remains: WHO expert United Nations: The coronavirus disease has not 'exploded' in India, but the risk of that happening remains as the country moves towards unlocking its nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March to contain the COVID-19, according to a top WHO expert.By Yoshita Singh FGN8 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-LD CHINA Trump says India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America, the worst-hit country in the world, if they conduct more tests.

FGN5 US-BIDEN-LD NOMINATION Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Trump in November polls Washington: Former vice president Joe Biden, a votary for strong US-India relations, has formally become the Democratic presidential nominee to run for the White House against President Donald Trump in the elections in November.

