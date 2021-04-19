Highlights

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL100 HEALTH-VACCINE-ALL ADULTS Everyone above 18 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccine from May 1: Govt New Delhi: Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

DEL105 SINOINDIA-ARMYCHIEF Legacy issues need to be resolved through dialogue and not by unilateral actions: Army Chief amid border standoff with China New Delhi: In a veiled reference to the border standoff with China, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday said legacy issues and differences need to be resolved through mutual consent and dialogue, and not by unilateral actions.

DEL93 VIRUS-PM-MEETING-DOCTORS Encourage patients to get COVID-19 vaccine, educate people against rumours: PM to doctors New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs record surge of 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 fatalities New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL112 DL-DELHI-LD LOCKDOWN Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

DEL104 LD VARDHAN-MANMOHAN 'History shall be kinder if Cong leaders followed your advice', Vardhan to Manmohan Singh; Blames Cong-ruled states for fresh surge New Delhi: The politics over the COVID crisis in the country intensified on Monday as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan issued a sharp rebuttal to Congress leader Manmohan Singh for his suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on pandemic management, and blamed Congress-ruled states for the fresh surge in coronavirus cases by raising doubts about Indian vaccines.

DEL36 MEA-UK INDIA VISIT British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

DEL97 VIRUS-LD MANMOHAN SINGH Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.

DEL61 VIRUS-LD CASES-AGE-PROFILE Over 70 pc of COVID-19 patients above 40 years in both waves; older population still more vulnerable New Delhi: Asserting that the older population continues to remain more vulnerable to coronavirus infection, top medical experts in the government on Monday said over 70 per cent of the patients in both the waves have been above 40 years and there is no difference in deaths among hospitalised patients in the two waves. DEL118 VIRUS-BJP-RALLIES BJP says no more big rallies in WB campaign; Modi, other leaders to address public meetings with max 500 people New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BJP on Monday said it has decided against holding any big rally or public meeting, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, in the ongoing West Bengal assembly poll campaign.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-ITALIAN MARINES Italy has initiated money transfer for kin of Indian fishermen killed by its marines: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court that Italy has initiated the transfer of Rs 10 crore compensation to be given to the kin of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012.

LGD33 DL-HC-2NDLD VIRUS COVID-19: HC asks Centre to examine oxygen availability in other states New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases and asked the Centre to examine the availability of oxygen in different states for diverting it to areas of surge and said 'it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse'.

FOREIGN FGN28 UN-LD JAISHANKAR India's vision of Indo-Pacific as free, open, inclusive region premised upon ASEAN centrality: EAM United Nations: India told the UN Security Council on Monday that its vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region is premised upon ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of prosperity, as it called for coordinated and concerted action across borders to combat contemporary security challenges of terrorism, radicalisation and organised crime. By Yoshita Singh FGN33 UK-INDIA-TRAVEL Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid 103 new variant cases in UK London: Britain on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel 'red list', which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country. By Aditi Khanna