HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 1.32 lakh fresh cases, 3,207 new fatalities New Delhi: India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL12 VIRUS-VACCINES TESTING Norms for clearing foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines eased by DCGI New Delhi: India's apex drug regulator has waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-launch bridging trials for such firms, a move that will bolster availability of vaccines.

DEL76 PERSONNEL-LD SECURITY OFFICIALS-RULES Govt broadens rules that bar retired officials from publishing sensitive information New Delhi: The Centre has amended its rules barring officers who had worked in intelligence and security related organisations from publishing sensitive information by adding new clauses, including the conditions that they can't share any material on 'domain of the organisation' or its personnel.

DEL77 VIRUS-BOARD EXAMS-STATES Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand cancel class 12 boards, others states to take a call soon New Delhi: Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while few others said they will take a call soon.

DEL68 CAB-3RDLD TENANCY ACT Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act; govt says it will help overhaul legal framework New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Model Tenancy Act, aiming to bring about wide-ranging reforms, including setting up of separate rent authorities, courts and tribunals in every district to protect the interest of both the owner and tenant.

DEL72 NHRC-CHAIRPERSON-LD MISHRA Justice Arun Mishra joins as new NHRC chairperson New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, officials said.

DEL49 RAIL-2NDLD-DEATHS-TRACKS Lockdown 2020: Over 8,700 people died on railway tracks during year, many of them migrants New Delhi: Over 8,700 people were mowed down on railway tracks in 2020 even though passenger train services were severely curtailed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with officials saying many of the victims were migrant workers. By Ananya Sengupta MDS10 KL-LD-ASSEMBLY Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all states, even as the ruling and opposition members clashed over the COVID-19 fatality numbers in the state.

BOM3 GJ-CYCLONE-FISHERMEN-PACKAGE Cyclone Tauktae: Guj announces Rs 105 cr relief for fishermen Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced a relief package of Rs 105 crore for fishermen affected by cyclone Tauktae which caused severe damage in the state's coastal belt last month, officials said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS DEL57 BIZ-GOVT-CHIDAMBARAM ECONOMY Union minister Thakur hits back at Chidambaram; says economy will rebound on reforms New Delhi: Hitting back at former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on the economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said India's growth will rebound on the back of consistent reforms and strong fundamentals.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-LD VIRUS SC directs Centre to place on record documents, file notings on COVID vaccination policy New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the COVID-19 vaccination policy, and the purchase history till date of all jabs including Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

LGD26 DL-HC-TELECOM-2NDLD ACTRESS HC calls Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G technology ‘defective’, says filed for media publicity New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday termed as “defective” the suit of actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country and said it was filed for “media publicity”.

LGD4 DL-HC-GOOGLE-LD IT RULES Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine, HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: US-based Google LLC has contended that India's new IT rules for digital media are not applicable to its search engine, and urged the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to set aside its single judge order which applied them on the company while dealing with an issue related to removal of offending content from the internet.

FOREIGN FGN8 VIRUS-UNHCR-INDIA-VARIANT-CONCERN United Nations: The highly-infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India “threatens” to rapidly spread in the sub-region, including among refugees, the UN refugee agency has said as it warned of vaccine shortages in the Asia-Pacific region, including for asylum-seekers. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANTS United Nations: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said only B.1.617.2, one of the three strains of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India, is a “variant of concern” now and noted that lower rates of transmission have been observed for the other two lineages. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA