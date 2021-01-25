Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL56 DEF-SINOINDIA-2NDLD SIKKIM Indian and Chinese troops in 'minor face-off' in Naku La in Sikkim last week; issue resolved: Army New Delhi: Amid their tense standoff in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a 'minor face-off'.

DEL98 LDALL PRESIDENT Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised' to thwart any bid to undermine natl security, every Indian salutes farmers:Kovind New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday asserted that the country's armed forces are 'adequately mobilised' in a 'well-coordinated' move to thwart any attempt to undermine national security, and recalled how its valiant soldiers foiled the 'expansionist' plans by China in Ladakh last year.

DEL95 DL-LD ALL FARMERS Farmers' protest: Tractor parade on R-Day, Parliament march on Budget day New Delhi: Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws. DEL88 DEF-SINOINDIA-2NDLD TALKS In military talks, India and China agree to push for early disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: India and China have agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue 'effective efforts' to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh at their ninth round of military talks on the border row, a joint press statement said on Monday.

DEL81 WEF-CHINA-DISPUTES China for resolving disputes through dialogue; Don't bully weak by showing off muscles: Xi Jinping New Delhi/Davos: Committing to bridge differences by dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiations with other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday warned against 'beggar-thy-neighbour' policies and said the strong should not bully the weak by 'showing off strong muscles or waving a big fist'.

DEL37 PM-LD BAL PURASKAR CHILDREN PM Modi interacts with children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it.

DEL36 MHA-VACCINE-RUMOURS Check vaccine rumours; take penal action against those indulging in such acts: MHA tells states New Delhi: Faced with the problem of circulation of rumours about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre has asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.

DEL27 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES 131 more COVID deaths, 13203 cases New Delhi: India registered the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in over eight months with 131 more deaths being recorded, the Health Ministry said on Monday. DEL16 OXFAM-WEALTH-REPORT Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam New Delhi: India's 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.

MDS20 TN-ARNAB-2NDLD RAHUL Rahul alleges leak of info on Balakot strike to Arnab Goswami, targets Modi Karur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged prior information on India's air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 was 'leaked' to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and sought to blame PrimeMinister Narendra Modi for it.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-LD WHATSAPP WhatsApp treating Indian users differently from Europeans matter of concern: Centre to HC New Delhi: WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans over opting out of its new privacy policy which is a matter of concern for the government and it is looking into the issue, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Monday.

LGD12 SC- LD RAJOANA SC grants 'last chance' to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday granted “last chance” to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

FGN17 UN-INDIAN-ECONOMIST Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs New York: Indian development economist Jayati Ghosh is among 20 prominent personalities appointed by the United Nations to a high-level advisory board that will provide recommendations for the UN Secretary-General to respond to the current and future socio-economic challenges in the post-COVID-19 world. By Yoshita Singh FGN19 UN-INDIA-DISINFORMATION Disinformation being used to interfere in internal affairs of countries: India United Nations: India has called on technology companies to ensure transparency and a check on misinformation on their platforms, cautioning that there is a growing tendency of foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries through disinformation campaigns. By Yoshita Singh