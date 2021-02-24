HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

DEL80 BIZ-LD PM-PRIVATISATION PM Modi makes bold pitch for privatisation, says govt committed to selling non-strategic PSUs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made his strongest pitch for privatisation of non-strategic PSUs, saying the government has no business to be in business and sustaining loss-making units on taxpayers' money drains resources that could otherwise have been spent on public welfare schemes.

DEL42 CAB-LD VACCINE All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 New Delhi: Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

DEL71 SINOINDIA-ARMY CHIEF Disengagement win-win situation for both sides: Army chief New Delhi: The disengagement of armies of India and China from north and south banks of Pangong Tso is a 'very good end result' and a win-win situation for both the sides, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Wednesday, stressing that there are strategies in place to address other pending issues in eastern Ladakh.

NATION DEL85 UP-ASSEMBLY-LD-RELIGIOUS CONVERSION BILL UP Assembly passes bill on conversion amid protests by opposition Lucknow: Amid protests by the Opposition, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to curb religious conversions carried out by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

DEL12 PM-FARMERS-SCHEME Govt ushered historic increase in MSP, doing everything possible to double farmers' income: PM New Delhi: On the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government ushered a historic increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and was doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

DEL86 STADIUM-LD GOVT REAX Only Motera stadium renamed after PM, complex continues to have Sardar Patel's name: Govt New Delhi: Amid a controversy over a cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government on Wednesday said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Patel.

DEL45 RAHUL-COMMENTS-JAVADEKAR 'Insulting Indians favourite pastime' of Rahul Gandhi: Javadekar, calls opposition leader 'superficial' New Delhi: Amid a political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's 'north-south' comment, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday called the opposition leader 'superficial' and said 'insulting Indians' was Gandhi's 'favourite pastime'.

DEL76 UP-FARMERS-RAJNATH 'Caged parrot' Rajnath Singh could resolve impasse if allowed to talk to farmers: Naresh Tikait Barabanki (UP): Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Wednesday called Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a “caged parrot” and said the farmers’ issues could be resolved if he is given the freedom to talk with them.

CAL8 WB-MAMATA-VACCINE Mamata writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal get vaccines for people before polls Kolkata: Aiming at inoculating people of West Bengal for COVID-19 free of cost before the upcoming assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to help the state in procuring vaccines.

MDS13 TN-SASIKALA-AIADMK Ahead of polls, Sasikala signals truce with AIADMK; says Jaya's followers should unite Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday appealed to 'true followers' of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa to join hands and post a spectacular victory in the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

LEGAL LGD19 SC-2NDLD CIVIL SERVICES In setback to 10K UPSC civil service aspirants, SC dismisses plea for extra-chance New Delhi: In a setback to over 10,000 UPSC civil service aspirants, the Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking an extra attempt for those who exhausted their last chance in the 2020 preliminary exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic or have got age barred from appearing in future tests.

LGD20 DL-COURT-LD TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Court seeks police response on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday sought response from the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail application of Shantanu Muluk, who along with Disha Ravi is accused of sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest.

FOREIGN FGN46 UK-NIRAV MODI PNB scam case: UK judge to rule on Nirav Modi extradition case on Thursday London: Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who remains behind bars in a London prison as he contests his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, will find out the UK court's ruling in the nearly two-year-long legal battle on Thursday. FGN55 LANKA-IMRAN-KASHMIR Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka Colombo:Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue.

