HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories.

NATION DEL158 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally sees 6,000-plus spike; Govt says lockdown averted lakhs of cases New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by a single-day record of over 6,000 on Friday to move closer to 1.2 lakh with a large number of people testing positive in across states, even as the government asserted the overall count could have been as high as 30 lakh but for the 'rich dividends' of the nationwide lockdown.

CAL26 CYCLONE-LDALL PM Modi applies Rs 1,500 crore balm to cyclone-scarred Bengal, Odisha Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for West Bengal and Odisha after reviewing the situation caused by cyclone 'Amphan' that claimed 80 lives, lay waste to standing crops in thousands of hectares, and ruined infrastructure.

DEL163 OPPN-MEET Parliament functioning and oversight should be restored with immediate effect: Oppn parties New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Leaders of 22 opposition parties on Friday accused the Centre of “unabashedly” usurping powers of states and demanded restoration of Parliament functioning and oversight with immediate effect.

DEL122 OPPN-LD SONIA Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi came down heavily on the government over the COVID-19 situation in the country on Friday and alleged that it has abandoned any pretence of being democratic and forgotten the spirit of federalism.

DEL104 OPPN-CYCLONE-LD RESOLUTION 22 oppn parties call upon Centre to declare Cyclone Amphan as national calamity New Delhi: Twenty-two opposition parties urged the Centre on Friday to immediately declare the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal as a national calamity and called for substantially helping the two states in facing the impact of the disaster.

BOM25 MH-VIRUS-LD CASES 2,940 new coronavirus cases found in Maha, 63 deaths Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582, health officials said.

DEL152 HEALTH-VARDHAN-2NDLD WHO Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman, calls for shared response to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board on Friday and asserted that a worldwide crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for strengthening global partnerships to re-energise investment in global public health.

DEL126 AVI-AIRLINES-2NDLD FLIGHT-RESUME Protective gear for crew to aircraft deep cleaning as airlines prepare to resume domestic ops New Delhi: From providing protective gear like face shields and gowns to cabin crew to deep cleaning of aircraft every 24 hours, airlines are taking various measures as they plan to restart curtailed domestic operations from Monday onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI's 2nd booster shot to economy: Key interest rates slashed to lowest levels since 2000 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday unexpectedly slashed benchmark interest rates to their lowest levels since 2000 and extended the moratorium on repayment of loans for three months to ramp up support for the economy which is likely to contract for the first time in over four decades.

LEGAL LGD18 VIRUS-DL-HC-TENANTS-RENT HC lays down parameters on dealing with suspension of rent payment by tenants due to COVID-19 New Delhi: In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court has laid down broad parameters for dealing with the issue of suspension of payment of rent by tenants owing to 'force majeure' conditions like the COVID-19 lockdown crisis.

LGD15 DL-HC-LD COAL HC declines to stay former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's conviction in coal scam case New Delhi: In a setback to former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, the Delhi HC on Friday declined to stay his conviction in a coal scam case to enable him to contest elections, saying it would not be apt to facilitate him to contest polls for any public office, till he is finally acquitted. FOREIGN FGN58 PAK-PIA-6THLD CRASH 37 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi Karachi: At least 37 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said.

