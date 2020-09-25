HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:15 PM: NATION: DEL106 LDALL FARMER PROTESTS Farmers block roads during 'Bharat bandh', protest against agri bills Chandigarh/Noida: Farmers shouted slogans and blocked roads in several parts of the country Friday, protesting against the three agri-marketing bills passed recently by Parliament.

DEL95 2NDLD PM-FARM BILLS For first time in decades law framed to benefit small, marginal farmers, workers: PM Modi, accuses Oppn of 'using farmers' shoulders to fire' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Opposition of 'misleading' farmers and 'using their shoulders to fire' at his government over the farm bills for selfish political interests, and asserted that for the first time in decades, the Centre has framed laws that will benefit farmers and workers.

DEL104 CONG-LD FARM BILLS Rahul says new farm laws will 'enslave' farmers, West India company has arrived New Delhi: Expressing solidarity with the farmers who called a Bharat bandh on Friday to protest the farm bills, the Congress alleged that the legislations will 'enslave' farmers and the MSP will be 'snatched away' from them, with Rahul Gandhi claiming the laws will foster an East India company-like culture.

DEL93 EC-LDALL BIHAR POLLS Bihar polls in 3 phases from Oct 28; counting of votes on Nov 10: EC New Delhi: Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

DEL90 LADAKH-LD QUAKE Two medium-intensity quakes hit Ladakh: NCS New Delhi: Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 3.6 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

DEL76 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two Lashkar commanders killed in overnight encounter in J-K's Anantnag Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commanders were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

DEL77 LD NMC National Medical Commission comes into existence as India's regulator of medical education New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) came into existence from Friday as the country's apex regulator of medical education and profession replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI).

MDS30 KA-NOCONFIDENCE-YEDIYURAPPA 'No objection to Cong no-confidence motion against my govt': Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he has no objection to the Congress moving a no-confidence motion against the government led by him, and that it should be moved every six months as it will keep the government strong and going.

BOM16 MH-LD FARM BILLS Will try not to implement farm sector bills in Maha: Cong, NCP Pune: The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, on Friday said they would try to ensure that the farm sector reform bills are not implemented in the state.

LEGAL: LGD15 RAJPUT-LD LAWYER Pace of CBI probe into Sushant's death has slowed down, claims family lawyer New Delhi: The pace of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting 'fashion parade' of Bollywood stars, the actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged on Friday.

LGB3 MH- HC- KANGANA- BMC Ranaut's bungalow: HC asks if BMC demolished only ongoing construction Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked if all the structures at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished on September 9 were under construction, or if they existed earlier.

LGM2 COURT-ACTRESSES-CUSTODY Drugs case: ED gets 5 days custody of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani Bengaluru: A special court here has granted the Enforcement Directorate five days custody of Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and three others, who were arrested in a drugs case.

BUSINESS: DEL102 BIZ-3RDLD VODAFONE-TAX DISPUTE Vodafone wins retro tax fight against India; govt estimates Rs 75 cr liability New Delhi: British telecom giant Vodafone Group plc on Friday won an arbitration against the Indian government over a demand for Rs 22,100 crore in taxes using retrospective legislation.

