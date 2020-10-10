HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:15 PM: NATION DEL43 RJ-LD PRIEST Body of priest cremated after administration's assurances to family; BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt Jaipur: A temple priest, who died after being set afire allegedly by land-grabbers on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Karauli district, was cremated after his protesting family members agreed to it following assurances from the administration, officials said on Saturday.

DEL45 LD INDOAFGHAN-TALIBAN-ABDULLAH Any peace deal with Taliban will not be detrimental to national security of India: Abdullah Abdullah New Delhi: Any peace deal with the Taliban 'will not and should not be detrimental' to the national security of any country including India, and it is for New Delhi to decide whether to engage with the militant outfit, top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL36 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in separate encounters in J-K Srinagar: Four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfits, including a top commander, were on Saturday killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL47 JK-2NDLD FIRING Two BSF personnel injured as Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors in J-K Jammu: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured on Saturday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas in different sectors along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

CAL11 BH-PASWAN-LD CREMATION Ram Vilas Paswan, a man for all seasons in Indian politics, cremated in Patna Patna: The mortal remains of the LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, a man for all seasons and one of the tallest leaders of the Dalit community, were consigned to flames in Patna on Saturday with full state honours.

DEL29 JITENDRA-JOB-INTERVIEW 23 states, 8 UTs have abolished interview for govt jobs: Union Minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that interview for recruitment in government jobs has been abolished in 23 states and eight Union Territories so far, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

DEL44 RAIL-AUTO Eyeing 20 pc share in automobile transportation by 2021-22, Railway minister meets industry leaders New Delhi: With an aim to achieve a share of 20 per cent by the end of 2021-22 and 30 per cent by 2023-24 in transportation of automobiles, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met auto industry leaders to encourage them to use the rail network.

DEL46 DL-DU-LD CUTOFF Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses; LSR pegs score at 100 pc for 3 courses New Delhi: Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-RIOTS-WITNESSES Delhi riots: Details of protected witnesses 'inadvertently' included in charge sheet copies provided to accused New Delhi: A Delhi court hearing a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots has been informed that the police 'inadvertently' put a document which contained the details of some of the protected witnesses in the copies of the charge sheet supplied to the accused booked under the stringent UAPA.

LGM1 TL-HC-RGV-DISHA RGV s 'Disha Encounter' movie: Plea seeks stopping film's release, Telangana HC says premature petition Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has disposed of a plea filed by the father of a woman veterinary doctor who was raped and killed in December 2019, seeking to stop the release of a movie purportedly being made on her by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, saying it is premature.

FOREIGN FGN32 PAK-ARMY-OPPOSITION Pak Opposition parties come out openly against powerful military Karachi: For the first time, Pakistan's two major Opposition parties have come out openly against the country's powerful military, accusing it of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

SPORTS SPF31 SPO-OPEN-SWIATEK Poland's Iga Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin for French Open title Paris: With the poise of a veteran and the shots of a champion, 19-year-old Iga Swiatek picked the perfect place for her first tour-level title: the French Open. PTI AD