Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.05 pm: NATION OLY62 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Worth its weight in gold: Hockey sheds horrors of past for Olympic bronze; Dahiya wins debut silver Tokyo: India's newest wrestling star Ravi Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut but the country was left emotionally stirred by its lionhearted men's hockey team players who secured a bronze that washed away four decades of pain and disappointment that the sport and its followers have endured.

DEL90 PEGASUS-LDALL PARTIES Pegasus row:PM slams Opposition for stalling Parliament, says it's shooting 'self-goals'; Cong accuses govt of trying to 'muzzle' oppn voice Lucknow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition parties of shooting 'self-goals' for political gains as he renewed his attack on them over the continued disruptions of Parliament, saying the country cannot become hostage to such 'selfish and anti-national politics'. DEL79 LD INDOPAK-TEMPLE India summons Pakistani charge d'affaires over ransacking of temple; Asks Islamabad to ensure safety, security of minorities New Delhi: India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires and lodged a firm protest over the 'reprehensible incident' of ransacking of a Hindu temple in Punjab province there, and said incidents of violence and persecution of minorities have continued unabated in Pakistan.

DEL77 PM-ABBOTT Modi meets ex-Aus PM Abbott; leaders vow to strengthen trade, investment, economic cooperation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Australian premier Tony Abbott on Thursday with the two leaders emphasising that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help the two countries in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

DEL81 MEA-SINOINDIA India-China military talks constructive, both sides agreed to maintain momentum in dialogue: MEA New Delhi:The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the recent India-China military talks on the eastern Ladakh row were 'constructive' and both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an 'expeditious manner'.

Story continues

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL88 BIZ-2ND LDALL RETRO TAX Govt exorcises retro tax ghost; brings bill to withdraw tax demand on Cairn, Vodafone New Delhi: In a bid to bury the ghost of retrospective taxation, the government on Thursday brought a bill in the Lok Sabha to withdraw all back tax demands on companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone and said it will refund about Rs 8,100 crore collected to enforce such levies.

PAR29 RS-DEFENCE-BILL Parliament passes Essential Defence Services Bill New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill which allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lockouts, and layoffs in units engaged in essential defence services.

DEL33 PB-LD-PRASHANT-KISHOR Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor Chandigarh: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking 'a temporary break from active role in public life'.

DEL16 ED-FLIPKART ED slaps Rs 10,600-cr FEMA contravention notice against Flipkart New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice of about Rs 10,600 crore to e-commerce major Flipkart and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL83 JK-2NDLD-370-PARTIES BJP hoists Tricolor across J&K to celebrate 2nd anniv of Art 370 move; PDP says 'day of mourning' Srinagar/Jammu: The BJP Thursday celebrated the second anniversary of the Article 370 revocation by holding Tiranga rallies and hoisting the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir, while the PDP termed it 'a day of mourning for J&K' and took out protest marches.

CAL14 MZ-AS-LD-BOUNDARY TALKS Mizoram, Assam agree to find lasting solution to boundary dispute, take measures to de-escalate tension Aizawl: The Mizoram and Assam governments on Thursday agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resuming inter-state vehicular movement and keeping respective police forces off the conflict areas, to de-escalate tension.

LEGAL: LGD11 SC-2NDLD PEGASUS Pegasus row: Allegations of snooping, if correct, are serious, says SC New Delhi: Allegations of Pegasus related snooping are 'serious in nature' if reports on them are correct, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and asked the petitioners seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter whether they have made any efforts to file criminal complaint on this. FOREIGN: FGN22 PAK-KASHMIR Pak's top leadership criticises India for revoking special status of J-K two years ago Islamabad: Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Thursday criticised India for its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir two years ago and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDS TDS