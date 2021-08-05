Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.05 pm: NATION OLY62 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Worth its weight in gold: Hockey sheds horrors of past for Olympic bronze; Dahiya wins debut silver Tokyo: India's newest wrestling star Ravi Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut but the country was left emotionally stirred by its lionhearted men's hockey team players who secured a bronze that washed away four decades of pain and disappointment that the sport and its followers have endured.

DEL90 PEGASUS-LDALL PARTIES Pegasus row:PM slams Opposition for stalling Parliament, says it's shooting 'self-goals'; Cong accuses govt of trying to 'muzzle' oppn voice Lucknow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition parties of shooting 'self-goals' for political gains as he renewed his attack on them over the continued disruptions of Parliament, saying the country cannot become hostage to such 'selfish and anti-national politics'. DEL79 LD INDOPAK-TEMPLE India summons Pakistani charge d'affaires over ransacking of temple; Asks Islamabad to ensure safety, security of minorities New Delhi: India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires and lodged a firm protest over the 'reprehensible incident' of ransacking of a Hindu temple in Punjab province there, and said incidents of violence and persecution of minorities have continued unabated in Pakistan.

DEL77 PM-ABBOTT Modi meets ex-Aus PM Abbott; leaders vow to strengthen trade, investment, economic cooperation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Australian premier Tony Abbott on Thursday with the two leaders emphasising that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help the two countries in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

DEL81 MEA-SINOINDIA India-China military talks constructive, both sides agreed to maintain momentum in dialogue: MEA New Delhi:The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the recent India-China military talks on the eastern Ladakh row were 'constructive' and both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an 'expeditious manner'.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL88 BIZ-2ND LDALL RETRO TAX Govt exorcises retro tax ghost; brings bill to withdraw tax demand on Cairn, Vodafone New Delhi: In a bid to bury the ghost of retrospective taxation, the government on Thursday brought a bill in the Lok Sabha to withdraw all back tax demands on companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone and said it will refund about Rs 8,100 crore collected to enforce such levies.

PAR29 RS-DEFENCE-BILL Parliament passes Essential Defence Services Bill New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill which allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lockouts, and layoffs in units engaged in essential defence services.

DEL33 PB-LD-PRASHANT-KISHOR Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor Chandigarh: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking 'a temporary break from active role in public life'.

DEL16 ED-FLIPKART ED slaps Rs 10,600-cr FEMA contravention notice against Flipkart New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice of about Rs 10,600 crore to e-commerce major Flipkart and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL83 JK-2NDLD-370-PARTIES BJP hoists Tricolor across J&K to celebrate 2nd anniv of Art 370 move; PDP says 'day of mourning' Srinagar/Jammu: The BJP Thursday celebrated the second anniversary of the Article 370 revocation by holding Tiranga rallies and hoisting the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir, while the PDP termed it 'a day of mourning for J&K' and took out protest marches.

CAL14 MZ-AS-LD-BOUNDARY TALKS Mizoram, Assam agree to find lasting solution to boundary dispute, take measures to de-escalate tension Aizawl: The Mizoram and Assam governments on Thursday agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resuming inter-state vehicular movement and keeping respective police forces off the conflict areas, to de-escalate tension.

LEGAL: LGD11 SC-2NDLD PEGASUS Pegasus row: Allegations of snooping, if correct, are serious, says SC New Delhi: Allegations of Pegasus related snooping are 'serious in nature' if reports on them are correct, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and asked the petitioners seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter whether they have made any efforts to file criminal complaint on this. FOREIGN: FGN22 PAK-KASHMIR Pak's top leadership criticises India for revoking special status of J-K two years ago Islamabad: Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Thursday criticised India for its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir two years ago and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDS TDS

Latest stories

  • Mumbai's Dharavi records zero COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, only 38 active infections

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Mumbai's Dharavi reported no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

  • Telangana police suspends sub-inspector over sexual assault complaint

    Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Telangana police on Tuesday booked and suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a women trainee sub-inspector from Maripeda police station of Telangana's Mahabubabad district.

  • Farmer commits suicide in Nagpur district

    Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

  • 5.8 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki

    Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan at 20:33:32 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

  • Youth jumps into well after quarreling with parents, dies

    Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man jumped into a well and died during an argument with his parents in Tekadi village under Khapa police station limits in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

  • Search operation underway in J&K’s Samba

    Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Samba district along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway following reports of suspected movement of three people on Tuesday night, officials said.

  • Four Bengal govt schemes win SKOCH Awards: Mamata

    Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said four state government schemes have won the SKOCH Awards.

  • Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Jharkhand, 6 arrested

    Chatra/Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 3 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized in Jharkhand and six people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

  • NCM issues notice to UP chief secy over 'Muharram circular'

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Amid the controversy over a reported circular issued by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police's office regarding Muharram, the National Commission for Minorities on Tuesday issued a notice to the state's chief secretary RK Tiwari seeking clarifications over the contents of the circular.

  • Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

    Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $72.41 a barrel.

  • Cricket-Fourth West Indies V Pakistan T20 Washed Out As Visitors Clinch Series

    Rain allowed only three overs of play as the final Twenty20 international between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Tuesday was abandoned, with Pakistan winning the fourmatch series 10.

  • Human rights court stops Austria from deporting Afghan - NGO

    The European Court of Human Rights has temporarily halted the imminent deportation from Austria of an Afghan whose request for asylum was turned down, a relief group supporting the man said on Tuesday. The ECHR decision, published on the website of the non-governmental organisation Counselling for Deserters and Refugees, told the Vienna government to delay until Aug. 31 the planned deportation of the man, whose identity was not released. The court asked the government to explain how it planned to conduct the removal given that Afghanistan has informed EU members that it has stopped accepting such deportations until Oct. 8.

  • Rajasthan govt allows entry to Ambagarh Fort temple

    Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has allowed people to visit a temple situated in Jaipur’s Ambagarh Fort from Wednesday, days after a dispute over the removal of a saffron flag atop the fort by members of the Meena community.

  • NIA charge-sheets 7 Naxals in killing five police personnel in Jharkhand

    Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed the third supplementary charge-sheet against seven Naxals from Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with their involvement in the killing of five police personnel in Jharkhand in an ambush in June 2019.

  • J-K: Cop, civilian injured in Srinagar terrorist attack stable

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): The condition of police personnel and the civilian who suffered injuries in the terrorist attack on a police party near Sheeraz Chowk area of Srinagar, is stable, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday.

  • Israel reports 3,460 new COVID-19 cases

    Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,460 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 882,391.

  • More investment needed to make hazardous cleaning operations safer: Govt

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Though much progress has been made in improving sanitation facilities, more investments are required to induct better technologies and equipment for making hazardous cleaning operations safer, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

  • CISF rescues woman who jumps in front of Delhi metro

    New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday rescued a woman who jumped in front of an approaching train at Janakpuri West metro station on the Blue line in Delhi.

  • Landslides in Himachal, one killed, two injured

    Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI)  A 22-year-old man died and two others were injured in a landslide that hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district early Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

  • Man Suspected In Houston Road Rage Killing Turns Himself In

    A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge.