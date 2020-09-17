HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation PAR12 RS-CHINA-2NDLD RAJNATH No force can stop Indian troops from patrolling: Rajnath on border row New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that no force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling the country's border in Ladakh region.

DEL77 SINOINDIA-LD LADAKH Border standoff: India says China should work with it for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: India on Thursday said China should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points including the Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh, and asked it not to make unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India over 51 lakh, recoveries cross 40 lakh New Delhi: A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL51 PM-2NDLD BIRTHDAY Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from across world New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from across the world and country with the president and vice president joining international leaders and leading politicians in wishing him and lauding his contribution.

DEL87 HARSIMRAT-RESIGN Harsimrat submits resignation to PMO New Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur Badal has submitted her resignation as Union minister to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), principal advisor to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday.

DEL68 CONG-LD FARM BILLS Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Par'l New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the farm sector legislations brought in by the government defeat the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be 'a death knell for the future of farming' as it alleged that the Modi dispensation, akin to the coronavirus pandemic, was attacking lives and livelihood of farmers.

DEL90 MEA-PAK-JADHAV Indian lawyer or Queen's counsel must represent Jadhav in Pak: MEA New Delhi: India on Thursday called for the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel for Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial in the review of his death sentence in Pakistan.

DEL62 RSQ-PAK-MAP We reject Islamabad's obsession with territorial aggrandisement: Govt on Pak's new map New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has rejected Pakistan's 'obsession' with 'territorial aggrandisement' supported by cross border terrorism, in a reference to Islamabad unveiling a new political map laying claim to Indian territories.

DEL37 OPPOSITION-LD PREZ Opposition leaders meet prez over Delhi riots case; seek probe into police's role in violence New Delhi: Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised questions about the role of the police during the February riots, besides expressing their lack of confidence in the probe of the incident.

DEL75 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three Hizbul militants, woman killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle in Batamaloo area in the city here on Thursday, officials said.

MDS11 KL-LD MINISTER Kerala Minister Jaleel appears before NIA team; Oppn steps up attack against LDF govt Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terror link of the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday grilled state Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel who is facing allegations of accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel violating FCRA norms.

Legal LGD19 SC-LAWMAKERS No substantial improvement in disposal of criminal cases against sitting & former lawmakers: SC New Delhi: There has been “no substantial improvement” in disposal of pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers, the Supreme Court has said, directing chief justices of high courts to submit an action plan for rationalization of special courts to deal with these matters.

