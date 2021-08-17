HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2110 hours: NATION DEL68 INDIA-AFGHANISTAN-JAISHANKAR EAM says evacuation of Indian staff from Kabul was 'complicated exercise' New Delhi: The evacuation of the Indian embassy staff from Kabul was a 'difficult and complicated' exercise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, soon after a second military aircraft carrying around 150 people from the Afghan capital landed in Hindon completing a two-phase evacuation mission.

DEL66 PM-CCS MEETING PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; NSA Doval, Foreign Secretary Shringla present New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security against the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. DEL70 NCPCR-FACEBOOK-RAHUL GANDHI Facebook asks Rahul Gandhi to remove post revealing identity of Dalit girl's family: NCPCR New Delhi: Facebook has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to remove his post from Instagram where identity was revealed of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in southwest Delhi, the apex child rights body NCPCR said.

DEL69 INDIA-AFGHANISTAN-LD ITBP 99 commandos, 3 sniffer dogs land as entire ITBP detachment returns from Afghanistan New Delhi: A contingent of 99 ITBP commandos along with three sniffer dogs landed at the Hindon IAF base on Tuesday onboard a military evacuation flight from Taliban-captured Afghanistan, officials said.

DEL75 AFGHAN-LD STUDENTS Afghan students in India worried about families back home, seek help for compatriots stranded in Afghanistan due to COVID Chandigarh/Bengaluru/Pune: It has been sleepless nights and desperate efforts to contact their families back home for the thousands of Afghan students in educational institutions in various parts of India as they worry about the fate of their kin and country under the Taliban.

DEL62 NIA-ISIS-WOMEN-ARREST NIA arrests 2 women operatives of Islamic State in ISIS Kerala module case Kannur: The NIA on Tuesday arrested two women operatives of the outlawed Islamic State terror group for alleged involvement in running various ISIS propaganda channels on social media platforms to propagate its violent Jihadi ideology, and radicalise and recruit new members, an official said.

DEL60 INDIA-PAK-STATUE India slams Pak over vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore New Delhi: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan following the vandalisation of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, saying Islamabad has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks which are creating a 'climate of fear' among the minority communities.

DEL56 CONG-KHARGE-INTERVIEW Govt used women marshals to defame, frame Opposition MPs: Kharge on ruckus in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: Launching a major offensive on the government over the issue of ruckus in Rajya Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session, Leader of Opposition in the house Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that women marshals were used to 'blame and frame' the Opposition MPs.

By Sanjeev Chopra CAL22 MZ-AS-BORDER-LD FIRING Fresh firing escalates tension again on disputed Assam-Mizoram border Aizawl/Hailakandi: Three weeks after a violent clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram, an incident of firing on Tuesday escalated tension on the disputed inter-state border again.

LEGAL LGD28 SC-ED-DIRECTOR TENURE Consistent trend to run parallel administration by filing petitions: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday defended in the Supreme Court the decision on retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that there is a consistent trend to run a parallel administration by filing petitions by various organisations with regards to appointments. LGD19 SC-PEGASUS-CENTRE Nation's enemies, terror groups will change, modulate software if info is disclosed: Centre to SC in Pegasus matter New Delhi: Divulging information whether the country uses spyware like Pegasus or not would involve national security aspect as enemies of the nation or those indulging in terror activities would change or modulate their software, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

FOREIGN FGN73 PAK-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-TTP Pakistani Taliban congratulates Afghan Taliban, calls it a 'victory for the whole Islamic world' Peshawar: The banned Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group has congratulated the Afghan Taliban on taking control of Afghanistan, describing it as a 'victory for the whole Islamic world', according to a media report on Tuesday.

FGN72 US-AFGHAN-JAISHANKAR-LD EVACUATION Getting out Indian envoy, mission staff from Afghanistan was 'difficult, complicated', Jaishankar says in US New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from war-torn Afghanistan to India was a 'difficult and complicated exercise' as he thanked those who cooperated and facilitated the evacuation efforts.

By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD8 SPO-LIFT-CHANU After Olympics, Chanu eyes Asian Games medal New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday said her next target is to win a medal at the 2022 Asian Games and she also aims to change the colour of her medal to gold at the Paris Olympics in three years time.

