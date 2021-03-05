Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL91 BIZ-LD PM-ENERGY India on track to achieving climate goals: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country is on track to achieving its climate goals well before the target date as it switches over to energy-efficient mediums and uses waste to generate energy.

DEL70 MEA-SINOINDIA We expect China to work towards disengagement in remaining areas: India on Ladakh standoff New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects China to work with it through existing bilateral consultation mechanisms between their diplomats and military commanders to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces. DEL27 PM-LD PLI-SCHEME PLI scheme likely to boost India's manufacturing output by USD 520 bn in 5 yrs: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by USD 520 billion in the next five years.

DEL87 MIB-FREEDOM HOUSE REPORT Freedom House report 'misleading, incorrect, misplaced': India on 'partly free' status New Delhi: The government on Friday rejected a Freedom House report downgrading India's status to a 'partly free' country as 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced', and said it treats all citizens equally without discrimination and asserted that discussion, debate and dissent are part of Indian democracy.

DEL86 MEA-SWEDEN-GRETA Greta Thunberg's comments on farmers' protests not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA New Delhi: Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's recent comments on the farmers' protests in India do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden, and the matter did not come up during an online summit between the prime ministers of the two countries on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

DEL89 FARMERS-PROTEST-LD 100 DAYS We are going strong: Farmer leaders as protest enters 100th day New Delhi: As the farmer agitation against the Centre's three farm laws enters its hundredth day on Saturday, union leaders have asserted that their movement is far from over and they are 'going strong'.

DEL51 BIZ-NIRMALA-TAX RAIDS I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 as well New Delhi: In comments seen as defending income tax raids on Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 16,838 fresh cases, 113 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,73,761 with 16,838 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of patients who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,08,39,894, the Union health ministry said on Friday. DEL78 JK-2ND LD FAROOQ-PROPERTIES Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on Mar 8 Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s plea against an ED order attaching his properties in a case of alleged money laundering came up before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday but was posted for hearing on March 8 after the judge recused himself.

CAL23 MZ-MYANMAR-REFUGEES 11 'policemen' among 16 from Myanmar take refuge in Mizoram after coup Aizawl: A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a senior official said on Friday. LEGAL LGD15 SC-2NDLD TANDAV Centre's regulation 'lacks teeth', don't have provisions for action against digital platforms: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media “lacks teeth” and do not have any provision for taking appropriate action for prosecution or punishment against digital platforms which show inappropriate content or violate the norms.

LGD2 DL-HC-MARKAZ Plea to open Nizamuddin Markaz: HC grants time to Centre, AAP govt to respond New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday granted time to the Centre, AAP government and the police to respond to a plea seeking reopening of the Nizamuddin Markaz which has been locked since March 31 last year after several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation there contracted COVID-19.

FGN16 US-LD KASHMIR US condemns terrorists who seek to infiltrate across LoC Washington: The US has condemned terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, calling on all the parties to reduce tensions along the frontiers by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments between the two countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN60 NEPAL-INDIAN Nepal Police kill Indian national along Indo-Nepal border Kathmandu: An Indian national has been killed by Nepal Police in an exchange of fire with a group of four Indians, allegedly involved in smuggling drugs and counterfeit currency along the Indo-Nepal border, an official statement said here on Friday. By Shirish B Pradhan