HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION LGD42 SC-4THLD FARMERS SC stays implementation of 3 new farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of new farm laws till further orders saying it may encourage the protesting farmers to come to the negotiating table in good faith, and constituted a 4-member committee to listen to their grievances as also make recommendations to resolve the issue.

DEL118 FARMERS-LDALL REAX SC stay on farm laws: Farmers to continue protest; Raise doubts over neutrality of panel formed to end impasse New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Tuesday said they welcome the Supreme Court order staying the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders, but they will continue to protest till the contentious legislations are repealed and expressed doubts over the neutrality of the panel formed by the top court to end the impasse, a view shared by the Congress.

DEL50 VACCINE-6THLD TRANSPORT Vaccine drive set in motion: first flight with Covishield lands in Delhi from Pune New Delhi/Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on January 16.

DEL84 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY 54.72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre New Delhi: The Centre said 54.72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received at designated national and state-level stores till Tuesday afternoon, and all the shots -- 1.1 crore from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech -- will be received by January 14.

DEL109 VIRUS-VACCINE-OPTION For now, COVID vaccine recipients will not get to choose from 2 options: Govt New Delhi: The government hinted on Tuesday that for now, the COVID vaccine recipients will not have the option to choose from the two vaccines recently approved for restricted emergency use in India.

DEL43 PM-LD DYNASTIC POLITICS Dynastic politics burdens country with incompetence: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blasted dynastic politics as the 'biggest enemy' of democracy and said it gives rise to a new form of 'dictatorship' and burdens the country with 'incompetence'.

DEL113 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-STRESS 'I am stressed too... It can result in good work', says Gen Naravane in lighter vein while trashing report on stress in Army New Delhi: 'I am stressed too. Stress is not a bad thing,' Army chief Gen MM Naravane said in a lighter vein on Tuesday, dismissing a recently reported survey that claimed that more than half of Indian Army personnel seem to be under severe stress.

DEL120 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-WOMEN Army to induct women as pilots in aviation wing New Delhi: In a major move, the Army has decided to induct women as pilots in its aviation wing and the first batch is likely to be admitted for training in July.

BOM26 MP-LIQUOR-2ND LD DEATHS 12 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in MP Morena/Bhopal: At least 12 people have died and seven others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, the second such incident in the state within the last three months.

DEL108 LD-BIRD FLU Bird deaths reported in J'khand, UP; Centre issues advisories on testing, culling operations New Delhi: Fresh bird deaths were reported in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday amid cases of avian influenza in 10 states and union territories, with the Centre saying it has issued advisories regarding testing protocols and maintaining sufficient stock of PPE kits required for culling operations.

BUSINESS DEL106 BIZ-LD WHATSAPP Policy update doesn't affect privacy of messages;includes change related to messaging a biz: WhatsApp New Delhi: Facing flak over its new privacy policy and terms of service, WhatsApp on Tuesday sought to assuage users' concerns saying its latest policy update does not affect the privacy of messages on the platform.

FGN63 UNSC-SANCTIONS-JAISHNAKAR Placing blocks & holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end: India at UNSC United Nations: India on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the practice of placing blocks and holds without 'any rhyme or reason" on requests to designate terrorists and terror groups must end, an apparent reference to China which had repeatedly blocked New Delhi's bids to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday Washington: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would vote on the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday on charges of inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol Hill last week. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 TWITTER-TRUMP-GADDE Vijaya Gadde: The Indian-American lawyer at the forefront of Trump's Twitter ban New York: When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giant's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, was at the forefront of the unprecedented decision following the attempted insurrection of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President. By Yoshita Singh