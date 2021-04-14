HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike with 1,84,372 new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL2 PM-AMBEDKAR PM Modi pays rich tributes to Ambedkar New Delhi: Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation.

CAL22 WB-POLL-LD RAHUL GANDHI Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal Goalpokhor/Siliguri: In his maiden campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJP's claim to build 'Sonar Bangla'(golden Bengal) as a 'mirage' and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed.

BOM13 GJ-SEMINAR-LD MODI India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards, and aimed at fulfilling Dr S Radhakrishnan's vision of education that empowers a student to participate in national development.

DEL66 INDOFRANCE-3RDLD JAVADEKAR India will raise climate ambitions but 'not under pressure': Javadekar New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India will raise its climate ambitions but 'not under pressure', and that it will not allow anybody to forget their historical responsibility.

DEL54 CBSE-2NDLD EXAMS COVID-19: Govt cancels CBSE class 10 board exams, defers class 12 exams New Delhi: The government on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

DEL36 RUSSIA-INDIA-PAKISTAN India is a trusted partner; limited cooperation with Pakistan: Russia New Delhi: Describing India as a 'trusted partner', Russia on Wednesday said there were no divergences or misunderstandings between the two countries and that it has 'limited cooperation' with Pakistan based on 'independent' relations.

DEL62 DIALOGUE-EU-INDOPACIFIC Path of future world order will be set in Indo-Pacific: EU Council President New Delhi: In many ways, the path of the future world order will be set in the Indo-Pacific region as it has become a global economic and political centre of gravity, President of EU Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

BOM20 MH-AMBEDKAR-LD LANGUAGE-CJI Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde Nagpur: Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said B R Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the 'official national language' of India as he understood the political and social issues well and knew what the people wanted.

BOM23 MH-CBI-LD DESHMUKH CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday questioned for eight hours by the CBI conducting the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, an official said.

CAL7 WB-FIRING-LD MAMATA Will initiate probe into Cooch Behar killings to track, punish culprits: Mamata Mathabhanga (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met family members of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections, assuring them of a probe that will track down and bring the culprits to book.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-EDUCATION Access to professional education no government largesse, says SC New Delhi: Access to professional education is not a “governmental largesse” and state has an affirmative obligation to facilitate its reach at all levels, the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN3 US-CHINA-INDIA-REPORT China-India border tensions 'remain high' despite some force pullbacks: US Intel Report Washington: China-India border tensions 'remain high' despite some force pullbacks this year, the US intelligence community has told Congress, asserting that Beijing seeks to use coordinated, whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbours to acquiesce to its preferences, including its claims over disputed territory.

FGN4 US-INDOPAK-REPORT India under PM Modi more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations: US intel report Washington: India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, the US intelligence community has told Congress in a report.

FGN10 VIRUS-LDCS-INDIA-VACCINES LDCs support request made by India, South Africa for waiving COVID vaccine-related IPR United Nations: The 46-member grouping of the Least Developed Countries has said it supports a request made by India and South Africa to the WTO to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights for the COVID-19 vaccines to increase their access in these countries. PTI CK