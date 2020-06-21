HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL35 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-LD REVIEW Armed forces told to forcefully deal with Chinese aggression along LAC New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given 'full freedom' to give a 'befitting' response to any Chinese misadventure, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday.

DEL57 LDALL VIRUS India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases, fresh concerns over rapid rise New Delhi: India crossed another grim milestone of four lakh COVID-19 cases on Sunday recording the addition of one more lakh in just eight days including the latest biggest single-day spike of 15,413 cases amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country.

DEL12 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 15th day in a row; petrol up 35 paise New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively.

NATION: DEL55 LD YOGA DAY Yoga Day celebrations go virtual amid COVID-19 restrictions; PM says world needs yoga more than ever New Delhi: Millions of people across the country and abroad marked the International Yoga Day on Sunday as they joined virtual gatherings and shared online their pictures and videos highlighting the importance of the ancient practice for the world as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL48 RAHUL-LD MODI Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi: Rahul's swipe at PM over LAC face-off New Delhi: A day after accusing the prime minister of having 'surrendered' Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at him on Sunday, saying 'Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi'.

DEL52 PAR-SINOINDIA-GALWAN Oppn MPs demand Par panel meeting, briefing by FS on Galwan incident; BJP members oppose New Delhi: A meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs should be called at the earliest and briefed by the foreign secretary, defence secretary and other top officials on the violent faceoff with China in which 20 Indian soldiers died, several panel members from the opposition parties said on Sunday.

DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh: Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

DEL42 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Four militants, including a Pakistani, killed by security forces in Srinagar, Kulgam Srinagar: Four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a senior police official said on Sunday.

DEL54 RAIL-AUSTERITY Freeze on new posts to cutting down on stationary use, rlys set to adopt austerity measures New Delhi: Calling for a freeze in the creation of new posts, rationalisation of manpower at workshops, shifting outsourced work to CSR, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms, cutting down on use of stationary by 50 per cent -- the railways is gearing up to adopt a slew of austerity measures proposed by its financial commissioner in view of the serious dent in its earnings this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-PURI YATRA SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking recall of its order staying Puri Rath Yatra New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas seeking recall of its order staying this year's historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, attended by lakhs of people from across the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN: FGN35 US-INDIA-LD CHINA Sino-India border situation 'very tough', US talking to India and China to help them out: Trump Washington: Amidst the 'very tough' standoff at the China-India border, US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is talking to both countries to 'help them' resolve their ongoing tensions. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 SCO-INDIA-NOROV India playing ‘pharmacy of the world’ role during COVID-19 crisis: SCO Secretary-General Beijing: India is playing the role as the “pharmacy of the world” during the COVID-19 pandemic with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine, setting the tone for many regional and global initiatives, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary-General Vladimir Norov has said. By K J M Varma FGN 11 US-MUMBAI-RANA Releasing Rana on bail will strain ties with India: US attorney Washington: Describing 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman as a flight risk, the US has opposed his release on bail, arguing that if he were to flee to Canada, he may escape the possibility of a death sentence in India.

FGN40 UK-LDALL STABBINGS UK park stabbing spree that killed three people declared terrorist attack London: A lone attacker, believed to be a Libyan refugee, went on a stabbing spree in a busy park in the southern English city of Reading, killing three people and injuring three others, the deadliest terrorist incident to strike Britain since 2017 London Bridge attack. By Aditi Khanna. PTI IJT