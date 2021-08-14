HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION: DEL61 PREZ-LD ADDRESS Parliament is 'temple of country's democracy' to debate and decide issues of people’s well-being: Prez Kovind, days after ruckus and disruptions New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the 'temple of the country’s democracy' which provides the highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of people, remarks that came against the backdrop of the continuous disruptions that led to the abrupt curtailment of the tumultuous Monsoon session.

DEL30 PM-LD PARTITION Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD-CASES India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

BOM13 MH-HC-LD-IT RULES Bombay HC stays parts of new IT Rules which mandate adherence to `code of ethics' by digital media Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted an interim stay to the operation of parts of the recently notified Information Technology Rules, 2021 which require that all online publishers follow a 'code of ethics' and norms of conduct.

DEL51 ENV-LD RAMSAR SITES 4 more Indian sites added to Ramsar list as wetlands of international importance New Delhi: Four more Indian sites -- two each from Haryana and Gujarat -- have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the number of such sites in the country to 46, the Union Environment Ministry said Saturday.

DEL17 HP-LD LANDSLIDE 6 more bodies recovered from landslide site in HP's Kinnaur, toll rises to 23 Shimla: Six more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, taking the death toll to 23 on the fourth day of rescue and search operations on Saturday, a senior official said.

CAL10 AS-MZ-BORDER-LD BLAST Blast damages school in Assam's Hailakandi near Mizoram border, CM says probe to be conducted Hailakandi (Assam): After a brief lull, tension along the Assam-Mizoram border escalated again on Saturday after unidentified miscreants bombed a government educational institute in Hailakandi district, triggering fear among locals, a senior police officer said.

BOM6 GA-NAVY-LD FLAG HOISTING Navy cancels I-Day flag hoisting on Goa island as locals object; CM urges it to go ahead with event, warns islanders Panaji: The Navy said it has cancelled its plan to hoist the national flag at Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on the Independence Day after local residents objected to it, following which state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested the naval authorities to go ahead with the scheduled programme of unfurling the tricolour there, and also warned the islanders that 'anti-India activities' would be dealt with an 'iron fist'.

DEL19 CONG-LD TWITTER Twitter unlocks accounts of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Twitter Saturday restored the account of Rahul Gandhi, alongside those of the Congress and its other leaders, amid ongoing friction between the social media platform and the party over its members sharing pictures of the family of an alleged rape victim.

DES7 UP-AMITABH-THAKUR-POLLS Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was forced to retire, to contest poll against Adityanath Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next year's state assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-AMRAPALI Unclaimed Amrapali flats maybe resold as SC says final notice be given to buyers New Delhi: The Supreme Court has initiated the process to cancel the bookings of over 9,500 Amrapali project flats, which are unclaimed or booked in the name of fictitious persons or are benami property, to fund stalled projects.

LGD1 GREEN-VEHICLES NGT refuses to modify order on deregistration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its order directing the deregistration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR which are over 10 years old. FOREIGN FGN12 UNGA-MODI-ADDRESS PM Modi expected to address annual UNGA session in person on Sept 25: provisional list United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in person on September 25, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN. By Yoshita Singh FGN25 PAK-BUS-BLAST-INDIA-REAX Pak says won’t accept India’s denial of role in terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad: A day after India dismissed as 'lies' Pakistan's allegations of Indian intelligence support to a deadly bus bombing in the restive Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, Islamabad on Saturday said it will not accept New Delhi's denial of its role in the attack. By Sajjad Hussain. PTI CK