Highlights

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL51 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Covid stabilising in large parts of country but positivity still over 10 pc in 382 districts: Govt New Delhi: The Centre said that even though the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilising in large parts of the country, there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave as the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts.

DEL21 IMD-CYCLONE Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD New Delhi: Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

DEL58 VIRUS-MOE-LD ALL BOARD EXAMS COVID-19: Education Ministry calls crucial meet tomorrow on class 12 boards, entrance exams New Delhi: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. CAL5 AS-ONGC-2ND LD RELEASE Kidnapped ONGC employee set free by ULFA(I) militants;CM welcomes release Guwahati: Responding to an appeal from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the banned ULFA (I) outfit on Saturday freed ONGC employee Ritul Saikia kidnapped by them over a month back.

DEL55 BJP-LD NADDA Modi govt's 7th anniv: Nadda asks BJP CMs to launch scheme for children orphaned by Covid New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it should be launched on May 30 when the Modi government completes seven years in power.

Story continues

DEL47 CYCLONE-NCMC NCMC reviews preparedness for Cyclone Yaas, special focus on securing Covid health facilities New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Saturday to review preparedness for the impending Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, with the top bureaucrat of the country directing various agencies to ensure safety of COVID-19 patients, hospitals and oxygen generation plants.

DEL44 AVI-SPICEJET-LD BOXING TEAM EMERGENCY SpiceJet plane with 31-member Indian boxing contingent lands in Dubai after declaring fuel emergency, DGCA to probe New Delhi: A SpiceJet plane ferrying ace pugilist M C Mary Kom and 30 other members of an Indian boxing contingent from Delhi was forced to circle over Dubai for around 45 minutes, and allowed to land after it declared a fuel emergency on Saturday morning, sources said.

DEL39 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Will have to shut vaccination centres for 18-44 age group as vaccine stocks are over: Delhi CM New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccination centres for those in the 18-44 age group have to be closed due to lack of doses, and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate supply of jabs and increasing the quota of the city.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-GOVT-SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS Govt asks social media platforms to remove content mentioning 'Indian variant' of coronavirus New Delhi: The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content on their platform which mentions or refers to the term 'Indian variant' of coronavirus, in a bid to curb spread of misinformation around COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD1 VIRUS-SC-JHARKHAND J’khand critical of Centre’s objection to SC intervention to deal with COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: The Jharkhand government hailed the Supreme Court for its timely intervention, saying it led to optimal distribution and utilisation of oxygen and other essential drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and termed the Centre's objection to the judicial interference as 'misplaced and unwarranted”. By Manohar Lal LGD3 DL-COURT-KALRA Court turns down plea for police interrogation of 'Khan Chacha' owner for second time New Delhi: A court here on Saturday dismissed the plea of Delhi Police seeking five more days of custodial interrogation of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN33 NEPAL-LDALL POLITICS Nepal Prez dissolves House, announces snap polls in Nov; Opposition alliance to legally challenge Kathmandu: Nepal's President dissolved the House of Representatives on Saturday for the second time in five months and announced snap elections in November, rejecting both embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition alliance's claims to form a government, a move that will be legally challenged yet again.By Shirish B Pradhan FGN15 VIRUS-CANADA-INDIA-FLIGHT-BAN COVID-19: Canada extends flight ban from India and Pakistan until June 21 Ottawa: Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan by one more month until June 21 in a bid to arrest the spread of new variants of the COVID-19, according to an official announcement. PTI TDS TDS