Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION CAL12 OD-LD PM IIM Today's Indian start-ups are tomorrow's MNCs: PM Sambalpur: The Indian start-ups of today are the Multinational Corporations of tomorrow that can go a long way in achieving the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

DEL58 VIRUS-VACCINE-LD CDSCO Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin New Delhi: An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains, officials said. By Payal Banerjee DEL48 VACCINE-2NDLD DRY RUN India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine New Delhi/Chennai: As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be misguided by rumours and disinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

DEL56 DL-FARMERS-2NDLD GOVT Will march into Delhi with 'tractor parade' on Republic Day if demands not met: Farmer unions to govt New Delhi: Issuing an 'ultimatum' to the government ahead of the next round of talks, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will march into Delhi with a 'tractor parade' on the Republic Day if their demands are not met.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; no. of recoveries goes past 99 lakh New Delhi: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry.

DEL52 DEF-CDS-LD-RAWAT Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline air bases in forward areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of India's overall military preparedness in the region amid the nearly eight-month-long Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.

DEL26 AVI-UK-FLIGHTS India-UK flights to restart from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Puri New Delhi: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.

DEL17 BUTA-LD DEATH Former home minister Buta Singh passes away New Delhi: Former Union home minister Buta Singh, who remained in public service for a long time and served under four prime ministers, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

DEL47 NADDA-MODI-2NDLD APPROVAL RATING Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: BJP New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

CAL13 WB-3RDLD GANGULY-HOSPITALISED Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after 'mild' heart attack Kolkata: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a 'mild' heart attack and had to undergo a quick 'primary angioplasty' to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-TALAQ No bar on granting anticipatory bail for offence committed under 2019 law on triple talaq: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail for an offence committed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

LGD3 SC-LEGISLATION Plea in SC seeks direction to Centre, states to publish draft legislations on govt websites New Delhi: A PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and states to publish draft legislations prominently on government websites and in the public domain at least 60 days before they are introduced in Parliament and state assemblies has been filed in the Supreme Court. FOREIGN FGN19 PAK-LAKHVI-3RDLD ARREST Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, according to an official statement, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to bring to justice terrorists roaming free in the country. By M Zulqernain FGN20 PAK-DILIP-RAJ-HOUSES Pak's KPK govt approves Rs 2.35 cr to purchase ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor located in the heart of this city and declared as the national heritages.