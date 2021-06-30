HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 45,951 cases, 817 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL78 PM-CABINET Cabinet decisions will provide additional financial support to various sectors: PM New Delhi: With the Union Cabinet approving a loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors and raising the corpus of emergency credit line guarantee scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it will provide additional financial support to key projects in various sectors, especially in healthcare and medical infrastructure.

DEL77 INDIA-EU-TRAVEL-VACCINES India requests EU member states to consider Covishield, Covaxin vaccines under Green passport scheme New Delhi: As the European Union relaxes travel restrictions under its 'Green Passport' scheme, India has requested the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, sources said.

DEL66 DELIMITATION-JK-2NDLD VISIT Delimitation commission to visit J-K from July 6-9; to meet political parties, leaders New Delhi: The delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir will be on a four-day visit there from July 6-9 to interact with political parties, their leaders and government officials to gather 'first hand' inputs on the ongoing process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies there, a statement said Wednesday.

DEL60 JAISHANKAR-LD TECHCOMPANIES-ACCOUNTABILITY Issues like responsibility and accountability of big tech companies must be debated: Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called for a debate on responsibility and accountability of the big tech companies which enjoy huge power and influence as 'non-state players', saying these issues cannot be brushed under the carpet on the pretext of 'freedom of speech'.

DEL52 VIRUS-VARDHAN-COLLABORATIONS India believes there is urgent need for major reforms in WHO: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: India believes there is an urgent need for carrying out 'major reforms' in the World Health Organization to ensure a timely, focused and effective response to potential future pandemics, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

DEL57 MHA-AFSPA-NAGALAND Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for 6 more months under AFSPA New Delhi: The entire state of Nagaland has been declared a 'disturbed area' for six more months, till December-end, under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

DEL51 VACCINATIONS-LD WB CAMPS Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to inquire into instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report in the next two days.

BUSINESS DEL70 BIZ-PRASAD-TWITTER If you invoke US copyright act, then be cognisant of Indian laws as well: Prasad on Twitter row New Delhi: Calling for accountability of big social media companies, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Twitter invoked a US copyright act to block his account but it should also be cognisant of the law in India where it is operating and earning money.

DEL61 BIZ-LD GST GST 4th anniversary: FinMin to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday said it will issue certificates of appreciation to over 54,000 GST payers for timely filing of returns and cash payment of the tax, to mark the fourth anniversary of the historic tax reform Goods and Services Tax.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-2ND LD EX GRATIA Frame norms for ex-gratia to families of COVID victims; NDMA failed to perform duty: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed National Disaster Management Authority to issue guidelines in six weeks for ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of COVID, saying the NDMA has “failed to perform” its “mandatory statutory duty”.

LGD15 SC-LD RAMDEV SC asks Ramdev to place original record of his statement on allopathy New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Baba Ramdev to place before it the original record of his statement allegedly given against the use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN31 UK-CHARLES-INDIA-SOLAR India's solar power efforts an example to world: Prince Charles London: India, whose solar power efforts are an example to the world, has a vital role to play in the global search for nature-based and technology-driven solutions which are critical to accelerating the move towards a zero carbon future, Britain’s Prince Charles said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity. PTI MGA MGA