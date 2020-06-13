HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days as it records worst daily spike New Delhi: Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL55 PM-VIRUS-LD REVIEW Ahead of virtual meet with chief ministers, PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Ahead of his meeting with chief ministers next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the steps being taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in areas with high case load and the road map for effective management of the situation.

DEL18 VIRUS-ICMR SURVEY-EXPERTS Community transmission of COVID-19 on in many parts of India, ICMR survey not reflective of current reality: Experts (Eds: PTI SPECIAL) New Delhi: Amid a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in India, experts on Saturday came down hard on the ICMR for its sero-survey findings to assert that there was no community transmission of COVID-19, saying it was not reflective of the current situation and the government was showing 'obstinacy' in accepting the truth.

DEL54 NEPAL-MAP INDIA It's untenable: India on Nepal's lower house passing bill to redraw political map New Delhi: India on Saturday termed as untenable Nepal's lower house of parliament amending the country's Constitution to update its new political map featuring areas which New Delhi maintains belong to it.

DEL29 DEF-NARAVANE-2NDLD CHINA Indian, Chinese armies 'disengaging' in a phased manner: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh row Dehradun: The military talks between India and China over the eastern Ladakh row have been 'very fruitful', and both the armies are 'disengaging' in a phased manner beginning from Galwan Valley, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Saturday, in first official confirmation of mutual pulling back of troops from the region.

DEL41 VIRUS-SYMPTOMS Loss of smell or taste added to list of COVID-19 symptoms: Health ministry New Delhi: Loss of smell or taste has been added to the list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL42 VIRUS-SHAH-2NLD DELHI HM Amit Shah to hold meetings with Delhi LG, CM, mayors on COVID-19 situation in capital New Delhi: Amidst rising cases of coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. DEL53 RAHUL-ECONOMY If govt doesn't infuse cash, poor will be decimated, middle class will be new poor: Rahul New Delhi: With India making efforts to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Saturday that if the government doesn't infuse cash into the economy, 'the poor will be decimated, the middle class will be the new poor and crony capitalists will own the country'.

LEGAL LGD4 VIRUS-SC-NATIONAL PLAN PIL in SC seeking national plan to deal with COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: A PIL has been filed by an NGO before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to prepare, notify and implement a “national plan” as prescribed under the Disaster Management Act to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD2 VIRUS-DL-HC-LD BEDS Increase beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients: HC to Centre, Delhi govt New Delhi: Taking note of the 'gravity' of the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a row New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

FOREIGN FGN29 NEPAL-PARLIAMENT-3RDLD MAP Nepal Parliament's lower house unanimously passes bill to redraw political map Kathmandu: In a snub to India, Nepal's Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN8 UN-INDIA-ETHOS India's presence in UNSC will help bring its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to world: envoy United Nations: India’s presence in the United Nations Security Council will help bring to the world its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the country’s envoy to the global body has said, ahead of elections for the non-permanent seat of the powerful UN organ. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Nepal frees Indian detained during altercation along border Kathmandu: Nepal's border guarding force on Saturday released the Indian national who was detained for allegedly trying to snatch a weapon from one of their personnel during an altercation which sparked tension on the Indo-Nepal border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district, an official said. PTI CK