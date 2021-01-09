HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL66 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINATION COVID-19 vaccination to start in India on Jan 16; 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first New Delhi: India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

DEL75 DEF-SINOINDIA-2NDLD SOLDIER Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months New Delhi: In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials said on Saturday.

DEL74 FARMERS-CONG PM Modi should quit if he can't repeal farm laws: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asked the Centre why it wants farmer groups opposed to the new agricultural reforms to move the Supreme Court and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should quit if he is not competent enough to repeal them.

DEL73 MEA-PRAVASI-2NDLD-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar invites diaspora to be part of India's efforts to build stronger capabilities New Delhi: An India with greater capacities can be an additional engine of growth for the global economy and it will always be a 'trusted partner and a reliable supplier' in line with international norms, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he invited the Indian diaspora to be part of the country's efforts to emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis.

DEL59 JK-NIA-WAHEED PDP youth leader Waheed Para granted bail in 'terror-link' case by NIA court Jammu: PDP youth president Waheed Para was on Saturday granted bail by an NIA court here after remaining in custody for one-and-a-half month for his alleged links with terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen.

BOM27 MP-2ND LD VOLUNTEER-DEATH Days after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal Bhopal: A 42-year-old man, who had taken part in the trial of indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here on December 12, died nine days later, with doctors suspecting that poisoning could be the cause.

BOM21 MH-FIRE-3RD LD BABIES Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies perish in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara: In a horrific tragedy, ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in eastersn Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday. By Charles Salve DEL70 TRUMP-TWITTER-BJP Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders New Delhi: BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trump's Twitter account by the social media giant, saying it sets a dangerous precedent and is a wake-up call for democracies about the threat from unregulated big tech companies.

DEL69 DL-BIRDFLU-LD KEJRIWAL Import of live birds banned in Delhi, Ghazipur poultry market to be closed for 10 days: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare. DEL68 CUL-LD BOSE PM to head panel to mark Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniv; Bengal CM part of 85-member team New Delhi: An 85-member panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been formed to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday LEGAL LGD3 SC-FARMERS Pleas on farm laws: Farmers' body moves SC seeking impleadment, says reforms are beneficial New Delhi: A farmers' body on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the pending matters pertaining to new farm laws, against which several farmer unions are staging protests at Delhi borders, saying these reforms are 'beneficial' to enable increased income and growth of agriculture.

FOREIGN FGN40 PAK-LD MINERS Pak PM meets families of slain miners after Shia Hazaras end week-long protest, bury bodies Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met the families of 11 coal miners killed in a brutal attack by the Islamic State terrorists in the restive Balochistan province, hours after the minority Shia Hazara community members ended their week-long protest and buried the bodies. By Sajjad Hussain FGN38 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-SCAMS Public warned against COVID-19 vaccine scams in UK London: Fraudsters are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a vaccine scam and asking for bank details or cash payments for access to COVID-19 vaccines that are fake or non-existent, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) warned the British public in a message this week. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPF26 SPO-CRI-IND-LD INJURIES Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in 2nd innings Sydney: Depleted India's injury woes worsened on Saturday with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sustaining a left thumb dislocation and fracture which is likely to rule him out of the final Test in Brisbane, starting January 15.

