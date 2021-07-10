HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, July 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL42 PM-LD VIETNAM Modi speaks with Vietnam PM, says both nations share vision of rules-based Indo-Pacific region New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday and noted that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership can contribute to promoting regional stability as both nations share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

DEL40 UP-POPULATION CONTROL-LD BILL No govt job, subsidy if over two children, says UP population control draft bill Lucknow: Those having more than two children will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, says a draft of a population control bill put up on the UP Law Commission website.

DEL38 JK-GOVT EMPLOYEES-LD DIMISSED 11 J-K admin employees dismissed from service for allegedly working for terror groups: Officials Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as over ground workers for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases New Delhi: India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL20 VACCINES-WHO SWAMINATHAN Decision on emergency use listing of Covaxin likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to take a decision on including Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use list (EUL) within four to six weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, the global health body's chief scientist has said.

BOM9 MH-COURT-CHHOTA RAJAN Court accepts closure report against Chhota Rajan in Lakdawala case Mumbai: A special court here on Saturday accepted a closure report filed by the CBI against jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in the case related to a firing on builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala in 2001.

Story continues

BOM4 MH-PHONE TAPPING-LD PANEL Maha govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegation made by state Cong chief Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a high-level committee under state DGP Sanjay Pandey to probe state Congress chief Nana Patole's allegation that his phone was tapped when he was MP in 2016-17 under the watch of the then BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Business: DEL27 BIZ-FM-G20 FM offers CoWIN platform to other nations for free New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday offered to share CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

Legal: LGD4 DL-HC-VIRUS-VIOLATIONS Have directed states, UTs to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 directives: Centre to Delhi HC New Delhi: The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for COVID-19 management and take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act.

LGD5 DL-COURT-SIRSA Delhi court directs police to ensure M S Sirsa do not flee from justice New Delhi: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to ensure that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa does not flee from justice as he is facing probe in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary-general of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

LGD3 DL-HC-VLOGGER-BLACKLIST YouTube vlogger's wife moves Delhi HC challenging Centre's decision blacklisting him New Delhi: YouTube vlogger Karl Edward Rice's wife has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the central government's alleged 'arbitrary and unreasonable' decision to blacklist him and deny visa to enter India.

Foreign: FGN28 GEORGIA-LD JAISHANKAR India, Georgia agree to work jointly to strengthen their ties during EAM Jaishankar's visit Tbilisi (Georgia): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday invited Georgian companies to invest in India, as he called on the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and held comprehensive discussions on boosting bilateral relations and working together to strengthen investment and trade ties.

FGN32 BANGLA-FIRE-LD ARREST Bangladesh factory fire: 8 arrested, including owner, after blaze kills 52 Dhaka: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested eight people, including the owner of a factory and his two sons, in connection with the massive fire in their food processing unit which killed at least 52 people. By Anisur Rahman FGN18 CHINA-AFGHAN-TALIBAN Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a 'friend', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang: Report Beijing: The Taliban has said it sees China as a 'friend' of Afghanistan and assured Beijing that it would not host Uyghur Islamic militants from the volatile Xinjiang province, which is a major worry for the Chinese government, according to a media report. By K J M VarmaPTI MGA MGA