HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL93 2NDLD INDONEPAL India, Nepal make efforts to restore normalcy to ties; Hold comprehensive review, resolve to expand cooperation in key areas New Delhi: Nepal on Friday requested India for early supply of coronavirus vaccines, as the two countries held a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral ties including border management, connectivity and trade, in the first high-level engagement between the two sides after relations nosedived following a boundary row last year.

DEL83 FARMERS-3RDLD MEETING Govt-farmers meet: 9th round ends with date for 10th round of talks; Centre asks unions to be flexible New Delhi: The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to form an informal group to prepare a concrete proposal about their objections and suggestions on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting on January 19 to end the long-running protest at various Delhi borders, but unions stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

DEL43 DEF-LD NARAVANE No one should make any mistake of testing India's patience: Gen Naravane on Ladakh standoff with China New Delhi: In a tough message to China amid the Ladakh standoff, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday said no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience even as he asserted that a befitting response was given to the 'conspiracy' of unilaterally changing the status quo along the northern frontier.

DEL79 MODI-TRAINS-FLAGOFF Modi to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel is located, on Sunday to boost seamless connectivity to the tirbal region in Gujarat.

DEL44 FARMERS-LD RAHUL-JANTARMANTAR PM doesn't respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

DEL86 FARMERS-TOMAR-RAHUL Cong leaders laugh at Rahul's remarks, party had promised similar laws: Tomar New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders and said even the leaders of his own party do not take the Gandhi scion seriously and laugh at his remarks.

DEL84 VARDHAN-VACCINATION DRIVE Vardhan reviews preparedness for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16 and visited the dedicated COVID control room set up at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the health ministry.

BOM23 MH-BIRD FLU 905 birds found dead in Maharashtra, tests underway Mumbai: As many as 905 birds including 753 poultry birds were found dead in Maharashtra in a 12-hour period and samples have been sent to the labs to check if any of them carried the avian influenza virus, an official said.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-WHATSAPP HC judge recuses from hearing plea against updated privacy policy of WhatsApp New Delhi: A Delhi High Court judge on Friday recused herself from hearing a plea challenging the updated privacy policy of messaging app WhatsApp.

LGD7 SC-IRON-EXPORT SC seeks reply from Centre, 61 firms on PIL alleging duty evasion in iron ore exports to China New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and 61 iron exporting firms including Essar Steel and Jindal Steel & Power on a PIL seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR and probe the alleged duty evasion by them in exporting iron ore to China since 2015.

LGD6 DL-HC-MCD-SALARIES MCD councillors, officers living like lords, while COVID-19 workers don't get pay: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said it intends to stop all non-essential, discretionary expenses of the three municipal corporations here, including the perks of councillors and senior officers 'living like lords', so that salaries and pensions of COVID-19 front line workers -- doctors, nurses and sanitation staff -- can be paid.

Nepal approves AstraZeneca's India-made COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Kathmandu: Nepal has granted emergency approval for AstraZeneca's India-made Covishield vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has claimed nearly 1,950 lives in the country. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN32 VIRUS-US-BIDEN-LDALL STIMULUS Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan to revive US economy Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has announced a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus package for the coronavirus-sapped US economy, including direct financial aid to average Americans, support to small businesses and a national vaccination plan. By Lalit K Jha FGN40 CHINA-BATWOMAN China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins Beijing/Wuhan: China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus. By K J M Varma.