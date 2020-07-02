HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL72 PM-LD PUTIN Modi, Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia ties to address challenges of post-COVID world New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the coronavirus crisis on Thursday and resolved to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

DEL100 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-MEA Eastern Ladakh standoff: India expects China to ensure expeditious restoration of peace New Delhi: India on Thursday said it expected China to ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in sync with provisions of relevant bilateral pacts as armies of the two countries remained engaged in a seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh.

DEL73 DEF-LD PROCUREMENT Govt approves purchase of fighter jets, missile systems, weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr New Delhi: In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 33 frontline fighter jets, a number of missile systems and other military hardware at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said.

DEL106 RAIL-LD-PRIVATE Private players to begin rail passenger services by Apr 2023, will run only 5% of trains: Railways New Delhi: Private players will begin rail passenger services by April 2023, and they will run only five per cent of the Railways' total mail and express trains, the national transporter said on Thursday. DEL87 BIZ-2NDLD GOOGLE-BANNED APPS 59 banned Chinese apps go off Google Play, Apple App Store New Delhi: The 59 Chinese apps banned by the government have been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, blocking their access to mobile phone users in the country.

DEL98 VIRUS-LD SHAH HM Amit Shah emphasises on more Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19; early hospitalisation New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 test using Rapid Antigen Kits, and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients.

DEL7 VIRUS-CASES Over 19K COVID-19 cases push India's tally above 6 lakh, 5 days after crossing 5-lakh mark New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh cases on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry data.

DEL36 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL CM Kejriwal inaugurates plasma bank, asks people to donate plasma to save COVID-19 patients New Delhi: A plasma bank to treat novel coronavirus started functioning in Delhi on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

DEL105 DL-VIRUS-CASES 2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864 New Delhi: Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

DEL95 UP-PRIYANKA- LD SHIFT Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders Lucknow: The government order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate a Delhi bungalow is set to speed up her shifting base to Lucknow, where party veteran Sheila Kaul's house was renovated months back for her, according to politicians here.

LEGAL LGD20 UP-COURT-3RDLD BABRI Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses Cong govt of framing her Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared before a special court here, accusing the then Congress-led government of framing her in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case because of political vendetta.

LGD15 DL-COURT-RAMDEV Plea before court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for COVID-19 New Delhi: An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has found a cure for COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN47 CHINA-INDIA-TRADE China urges India to 'correct discriminatory practices' against its firms after ban on Chinese apps Beijing: Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps for engaging in activities which are 'prejudicial' to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to immediately 'correct its discriminatory practices' against Chinese companies. By K J M Varma FGN15 UN-CEASEFIRE-RESOLUTION UNSC's COVID-19 resolution not applying to terrorists vindicates India's long-held position United Nations: The UNSC has unanimously adopted its first COVID-19 resolution that demands “immediate cessation of hostilities” and explicitly states that it “does not apply” to terror groups, a vindication of India’s position that terrorists do not respect ceasefires and such initiatives must be circumscribed by countries facing cross-border terrorism. By Yoshita Singh. PTI RHL