HIGHLIGHTS
New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL78 LD VIRUS Wear masks at home also, O2 transportation issue being resolved, says Govt; Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown, retired medical personnel from defence roped in for COVID facilities New Delhi: Urging the people not to panic over the pandemic situation, the government on Monday said it was trying to address the problem of transportation of medical oxygen to high-demand areas and roped in retired medical personnel of the armed forces to work in COVID-19 facilities as daily cases hit a new peak at 3,52,991 with a record 2,812 more fatalities.
DEL77 GOVT-VACCINE-LD COST Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources New Delhi: The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis. By Payal Banerjee DEL68 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-2ND LD VACCINE Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.
DEL17 RAHUL-VACCINE Rahul Gandhi demands free COVID vaccine for all New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said all citizens should get COVID vaccines for free and the country should not be made a 'victim of the BJP's system'.
CAL13 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA Mamata demands withdrawal of central forces who may be infected with Covid, accuses PM of insensitivity Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded withdrawal of central forces in the next phase of polling in a bid to contain Covid spread in the state, while welcoming Madras High Courts observations that the Election Commission could not avoid blame for the spread of pandemic. MDS14 TN-OXYGEN-2ND LD STERLITE TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen, bar on operating other units Chennai: An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of the copper smelter closed in 2018 over pollution concerns.
LEGAL LGD25 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD OXYGEN Obstructing oxygen tankers amounts to endangering human lives, says Delhi HC New Delhi: Obstructing cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients will tantamount to endangering human lives, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, pointing out that the Rajasthan government must honour the orders not to cause any hindrance in transportation of the gas to other states.
LGD8 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD TESTING Set up more COVID-19 testing centres, sample collection infrastructure: HC to Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday requested the AAP government to set up more testing centres in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital which is recording around 24,000 fresh infections for the last few days.
LGM5 TN-VIRUS-HC-2ND LD EC EC 'singularly' responsible for COVID-19 second wave, says HC Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday castigated the Election Commission over the COVID-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the 'the most irresponsible institution' and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.
FOREIGN FGN13 VIRUS-US-INDIA-LD VACCINE US to immediately provide raw materials required for manufacturing Covishield in India; sending life-saving supplies Washington: The US has assured India that it will immediately provide the specific raw materials required for manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, with a top White House official saying that the Biden administration was 'working around the clock' to deploy all resources and supplies to bolster the country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 spike.
FGN38 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA-2NDLD CARGO FLIGHTS China's state-run airline suspends cargo flights rushing COVID-19 medical supplies to India Beijing: China's state-run Sichuan Airlines has suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days, causing major disruption to private traders' efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the country despite Beijing reiterating its readiness to help India to deal with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
FGN32 VIRUS-INDIA-PICHAI-2NDLD NADELLA Google, Microsoft’s Indian-American CEOs pledge support in India’s fight against COVID-19 Houston/Washington: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella have assured help to India as the country grapples with a ravaging coronavirus crisis that has put enormous pressure on its hospitals due to a shortage of beds, oxygen and medical supplies FGN8 LD OSCARS 'Nomadland' wins best picture at Oscars Los Angeles: 'Nomadland', Chloe Zhao's meditative drama about grief and finding solace outside the traditional structure of a family, won best picture Oscar at the 93rd Acamdey Awards with Zhao becoming the first woman of colour to win best director. PTI CK