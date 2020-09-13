HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation DEL46 PAR-LD SESSION Monsoon session: Oppn demands discussion on LAC standoff, COVID, economy; 23 legislations to be taken up New Delhi: The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government is seeking passage of nearly two dozen legislations during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

DELHI DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL45 VARDHAN-VIRUS-VACCINE Expect COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, will take first shot if any trust deficit: Vardhan New Delhi: A COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by early next year and the government is considering its emergency authorisation for high-risk settings, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday said, asserting he will take the first dosage if there is any concern over its safety.

DEL18 VIRUS-HEALTH RECOVERED PATIENTS Yoga, chyawanprash part of new management protocol for recovered COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Yogasana, Pranayama, meditation and intake of chyawanprash are among some of the suggestions given by the Union Health Ministry in its new management protocol for patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

CAL23 LDALL RAGHUVANSH Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies; Prez, PM pay moving tributes Patna/New Delhi: Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, under whose stewardship of the rural development ministry the ambitious NREGA was launched by the Manmohan Singh government, died at AIIMS in the national capital where he was admitted for treatment of post-COVID complications, a close aide said.

DEL50 LD NEET Nearly 90 pc candidates appear for NEET amid strict COVID-19 precautions New Delhi: Nearly 90 per cent candidates appeared in the medical entrance exam NEET held at over 3,800 centres across the country on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAL18 BH-LD PM Modi hails Bihar as 'powerhouse' of talent, inaugurates 3 petro projects ahead of polls Patna: In the run up to the assembly polls in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated three petroleum sector projects, gave a big thumbs up to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and reached out to voters, calling the state a 'powerhouse of talent'.

DEL7 SHAH-AIIMS HM Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

DEL35 AVI-DGCA-PHOTOGRAPHY Flyers can take photos, videos in flights but can't use recording gadgets that creates chaos: DGCA New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA 'clarified' on Sunday passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by the crew members.

DEL11 LOCKDOWN-MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS Stress, self-injuries and suicide: India battles mental health crisis as COVID tally spikes New Delhi: Hemmed inside their homes for months on end as a pandemic raged outside, millions of people are emerging timorously into a world that has drastically changed -- an uneasy adjustment process resulting in a spectrum of mental health issues ranging from depression to that final step, suicide.

DEL19 BOOK-JAISHANKAR Greater acceptance of multipolarity, mutuality key to more settled Sino-India ties: Jaishankar New Delhi: The key to a more settled Sino-Indian relationship is a greater acceptance by both countries of multipolarity and mutuality, building on a larger foundation of global rebalancing, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Business DCM10 BIZ-INFLATION-CEA Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA New Delhi: Attributing the rise in inflation to supply-side frictions, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has exuded confidence that retail inflation will come down in the days ahead with the easing of lockdowns.

