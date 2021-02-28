Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL25 LD PM Atmanirbhar Bharat a national spirit:PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, and said the mantra of self-reliant India is reaching villages of the country.

DEL34 FS-SINOINDIA We have always told Chinese interlocutors that normal ties contingent on peace at border: FS New Delhi: India has always stressed in interactions with Chinese interlocutors that a normal bilateral relationship is contingent on peace and tranquillity in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday.

MDS20 ISRO--LDALL PSLV India launches Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites Sriharikota: In the first dedicated mission of its commercial arm NSIL, the ISRO on Sunday successfully launched Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including five built by students, onboard a Polar rocket from the spaceport here.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 16,752 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL40 VIRUS-VACCINATION-REGISTRATION Registration for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination on Co-WIN2.0 portal will open on March 1 New Delhi: The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.

MDS21 PD-LD SHAH Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty,says Amit Shah Karaikkal: Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that V Narayanasamy, who headed it, gave 'cut money' to the 'Gandhi family' from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds.

MDS28 TN-POLLS-RAHUL-LD-PM Rahul dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'formidable enemy' who 'crushed' his opponents and vowed to send him to political oblivion by following the path of love and non-violence.

DEL27 JLF-MALALA My dream is to see India and Pakistan become 'true good friends', says Malala Yousafzai; calls for protection of minorities, right to protest New Delhi: The old philosophy of having borders and divisions doesn't work anymore and the people in India and Pakistan want to live in peace, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Sunday, stressing that it is her dream to see the two countries become 'good friends'.

DEL38 ARMY-LD RECRUITMENT CANCEL Army cancels recruitment exam after paper leaked New Delhi: The Army has cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after paper was found to have been leaked, officials said on Sunday.

DEL41 AZAD-LD PM Azad praises PM Modi for being frank about his past as tea-seller Jammu: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-QUOTA-TAMIL NADU SC to hear plea against TN law granting 69% quota in jobs, admissions New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on March 5 a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 Tamil Nadu law providing 69 per cent quota to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs) and backward classes in admissions and government jobs in the state.

LGD3 UKD-HC-SSC U'khand HC issues notice to Centre, state on plea claiming irregularities in SSC member's selection Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government on a plea claiming irregularities in the selection process of a member of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which carries out recruitment for the central government.

LGD4 DL-HC-AIRINDIA-PILOTS Can AI pay a month's salary to terminated contractual pilots: HC asks national carrier New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed Air India to inform it whether the airline can, in an interim arrangement, pay a month's salary to the pilots who have challenged the termination of their contractual employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN: FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-DEFENCE Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India Colombo: India on Sunday described Sri Lanka as 'Priority One' partner in the defence sphere and said the participation of its military aircraft in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two militaries.

FGN12 PAK-INDIA-COTTON Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report Islamabad: Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, according to a media report on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDS TDS