HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL15 AFGHAN-INDIA LD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people New Delhi: India on Tuesday brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Taliban-besieged Kabul to the Tajik city.

DEL70 AFGHAN-LD PUTIN-MODI PM Modi speaks to Putin over deteriorating Afghanistan situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan amid mounting global concerns over the deteriorating security situation and uncertainty in the war-ravaged country after its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban last week. DEL80 WATER-INDOPAK Pak objects to Kiru hydro plant design; India says project fully compliant with Indus treaty New Delhi: Pakistan has raised objections to the design of India's Kiru hydroelectric plant, a mega 624 MW project over the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi asserts that the project is fully compliant with the Indus Water Treaty, officials said on Tuesday. By Prashant Rangnekar DEL59 AFGHAN-INDIA-LD UNHRC Hope situation in Afghanistan doesn't pose challenge to its neighbours: India at UNHRC; Pitches for inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Kabul New Delhi: India on Tuesday hoped that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and the Afghan territory is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM to threaten other countries, as it pitched for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Kabul representing all sections of Afghan society.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 25,467 new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Story continues

BOM41 MH-3RD LDALL RANE Rane held after ‘would have slapped Thackeray’ remark; BJP says arrest violates constitutional values Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which triggered a political row and protests.

DEL74 VIRUS-WHO SWAMINATHAN ENDEMICITY Covid in India maybe entering some kind of stage of endemicity: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan New Delhi: COVID-19 in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low or moderate level of transmission going on, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan said.

DEL73 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants killed in encounter J-K's Baramulla Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of ultras killed in the valley in the past 24 hours to five, police said.

DEL88 PB-2NDLD CONGRESS Four ministers, several MLAs raise banner of revolt against Punjab CM; His loyalists demand sacking of Sidhu's advisors Chandigarh: The power tussle between the camps of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu intensified on Tuesday with four cabinet ministers and several party legislators openly pitching for Singh's removal saying he has failed to fulfil some key poll promises.

DEL71 CONG-MONETISATION-LD RAHUL Modi govt in process of selling India's 'crown jewels' built with public money: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre's move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is in the process of selling India's 'crown jewels' built by previous governments with public money over 70 years.

MDS9 QUAKE-2ND LD BAY OF BENGAL 5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal; tremors felt in TN, AP Chennai/Kakinada: Tremors were felt in Chennai and Kakinada on Tuesday following an undersea earthquake in the Bay of Bengal, but there were no reports of damage to life or property.

BUSINESS DEL77 BIZ-FDI-LIC Govt mulls permitting foreign investment in LIC New Delhi: The government is mulling allowing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country's largest insurer LIC, a move which would help overseas investors take part in the company's proposed mega IPO, sources said.

LEGAL DEL85 SC-LD SEXUAL ASSAULT Reverse Bombay HC's ‘skin-to-skin’ contact verdict, AG to SC; calls judgement ‘outrageous' New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reverse the Bombay High Court verdict which held that no offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act is said to be committed if there is no direct “skin-to-skin’ contact between the accused and the child victim, calling the controversial judgement 'outrageous' that would set a dangerous precedent.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-CIA-TALIBAN CIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: Report Washington: America's top spy held a secret meeting with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the two sides since the militant group seized the Afghan capital, a media report said on Tuesday.

FGN36 SINGAPORE-HARRIS-US-LD CHINA US VP Harris accuses China of ‘coercion’ & ‘intimidation’ in SCS; says America stands with allies Singapore/Beijing: China continues to 'coerce, intimidate and make claims' to the vast majority of the South China Sea even as its actions undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations, US Vice President Kamala Harris said here on Tuesday, asserting that America stands with its allies and partners in the face of these threats. By Gurdip Singh and K J M Varma SPORTS OLY3 SPO-PARALYMPICS-LD OPENING CEREMONY We have wings: Tokyo Paralympics start with glittering and fitting opening ceremony Tokyo: In manner most fitting, the Tokyo Paralympics began here on Tuesday with the central theme of 'We Have Wings' in a colourful opening ceremony, depicting the para athletes' endeavour to fly high in the face of unimaginable adversities. PTI HDA