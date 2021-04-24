Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL72 PM-2NDLD-OXYGEN-SUPPLY Govt waives import duty on COVID vaccine, oxygen as infections touch record New Delhi: The government on Saturday waived customs duty on the import of COVID vaccines as well as medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a 'tsunami' of infections setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India witnesses record 3,46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day New Delhi: A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL52 PM-LD-SWAMITVA Ensure COVID does not hit villages: PM Modi tells panchayats, praises their efforts during pandemic New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is stopped from spreading to villages 'by all means' and every person in rural areas is vaccinated, as he noted that the challenge before the country at present is bigger than last year. DEL81 LD ALL DL-OXYGEN 20 patients die in Jaipur Golden Hospital as Delhi’s oxygen crisis deepens New Delhi: Twenty people died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished on Saturday, day five of a crisis stemming from an acute shortage of oxygen imperilling critically-ill Covid patients in India’s national capital.

DEL25 CJI-LD SWEARING IN Justice N V Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India New Delhi: Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

DEL63 BIZ-LD-VACCINE-SERUM-PRICE Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing, says initial rates based on advance funding New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII), which makes the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country, on Saturday defended pricing Covishield vaccine at 1.5 times the initial rate, saying the earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots. DEL57 RSS-VIRUS-LD APPEAL Be cautious about conspiracies by destructive, anti-Bharat forces amid COVID crisis: RSS New Delhi: The RSS on Saturday appealed to the people to be cautious about conspiracies by 'destructive and anti-Bharat' forces, claiming they can take advantage of the adverse circumstances posed by the second wave of COVID-19 to 'create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust'.

DEL61 PB-LD PATIENTS OXYGEN Six patients die at Amritsar hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage; Punjab CM orders probe Amritsar: Six patients died at a private hospital here on Saturday allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen, prompting Punjab authorities to order a probe into the incident.

DEL79 CBI-3RDLD DESHMUKH CBI FIR against Anil Deshmukh, conducts searches New Delhi/Mumbai: The CBI has registered a case of alleged corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and conducted searches at his premises in Mumbai and Nagpur on Saturday, officials said. DEL71 UKD-2NDLD AVALANCHE Eight dead, 31 missing in avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Gopeshwar: Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed, seven injured and 31 went missing in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

CAL13 AS-ONGC-LD RESCUE 2 kidnapped ONGC employees rescued after encounter near Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland Guwahati: Two employees of ONGC were rescued after an encounter near the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland on Saturday. LEGAL LGD14 DL-HC-VIRUS-3RDLD OXYGEN-HOSPITALS Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami' New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the mounting cases as a 'Tsunami', and also warned it will 'hang' any person who tries to obstruct oxygen supplies to hospitals here. LGD10 CJI-PROFILE Justice Ramana takes oath as 48th CJI, authored key verdicts, ensured end of internet ban in Kashmir New Delhi: Justice N V Ramana, the new chief justice of India, has authored path-breaking verdicts as a Supreme Court judge and one of them led to the end of internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir, and another brought the apex court under the ambit of transparency law. By Sanjeev Kumar FORIEGN FGN18 VIRUS-PAK-INDIA-LD IMRAN Pak PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”. By Sajjad Hussain FGN19 VIRUS-IRAN-INDIA-PAK-FLIGHTS Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan Tehran: Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting the country's civil aviation agency has banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two nations. PTI TDS TDS

